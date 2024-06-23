Former Michigan State Great Sounds Off on Former Coach
One of the greatest running backs to ever come through Michigan State, Le'Veon Bell's NFL career frankly did not last long enough.
The three-time Pro Bowler immediately excelled at the next level, but after his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was never really able to find that success again.
Some of that was due to coaching.
On Thursday, Bell made it evident that he still has frustrations with his former head coach, Adam Gase, from his time with the New York Jets.
"I still randomly think about how PISSED I used to be in the huddle when Adam Gase would call '21 dive' on 2nd & 10 …," Bell posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He followed that up with the following post:
"that’s a HALF BACK DIVE FROM SHOTGUN for the people that doesn’t understand what that fully means … lol"
And then another:
"Sam [Darnold] would be saying the play out loud just shakin his head in the huddle .. lol"
Gase led the Jets to an overall record of 9-23 in his two seasons at the helm. He was fired in January 2021.
Bell played and started in 17 games while with the Jets, which followed his five seasons with the Steelers, who drafted him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He was released by New York in October 2020 before being signed by the then-reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, who would go back to the Super Bowl, ultimately falling to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.
Bell signed with the Baltimore Ravens in October 2021, who waived him the following month. He would be signed by the then-defending champions, the Buccaneers, that December. Bell played in three games for Tampa Bay before being waived that January.
The former Spartan running back is a Michigan State legend. Bell led the NCAA in rushing attempts in 2012 with 382. His 1,793 rushing yards that season rank him second in program history in single-season rushing yards.
Bell is sixth in program history in career rushing yards (3,346), rushing touchdowns (33), and rushing attempts (671).
