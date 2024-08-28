Former Michigan State LB Makes NFL Roster
Michigan State has always been a quality college football program for players wanting to develop and potentially make it to the National Football League. Michigan State has routinely gotten players to the top level of football and has done so again with a former linebacker recently making an NFL team’s 53-man roster.
Former Michigan State linebacker Ben VanSumeren had a unique college career. After starting his career at Michigan, VanSumeren transferred to Michigan State before the 2021 season. He would have a respectable career at Michigan State during two seasons in East Lansing, with his senior year being by far the best.
During his senior season at Michigan State, he started 10 of the Spartans’ 11 games as a linebacker. It would be the best season of his collegiate career, as he accounted for a career-high 81 tackles. He finished with the third-most tackles on the team while also playing over 100 special teams snaps. He played over 600 defensive snaps, with four games of 10 or more tackles.
After his final season at Michigan State, VanSumeren was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl game. However, he was undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent. He registered 13 tackles during his first season in the NFL. He now has the chance to add to what has already been a fantastic run.
The NFL’s last day for teams to trim their rosters down recently passed. It was announced that Van Sumeren made the Eagles’ 53-man roster to start this season, which makes yet another former Spartans player who has made an NFL roster. Now officially on the roster, VanSumeren must work to remain on the roster.
Although VanSumeren played under another coaching staff, he is a player Coach Jonathan Smith can use as an example while on the recruiting trail of what Michigan State can do for a player’s college and potentially professional career.
As Coach Smith continues to have a strong presence on the recruiting trail in Michigan, VanSumeren, a former three-star Michigan native who played football at Michigan State, is very relatable to the players Coach Smith has recruited.
