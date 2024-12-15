Former Michigan State Star Could be Prime Trade Candidate
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is now facing some fierce competition in the backfield after Zach Charbonnet's breakout performance in Walker's absence in Week 14.
It's not looking like Walker will play this Sunday either, as he is still nursing a calf injury.
With Charbonnet potentially surpassing Walker as the Seahawks' top rusher, is there a possibility that Walker could get traded during the NFL offseason?
The former Michigan State Spartans star has just one year remaining on his deal after this season, and in 2024, he has rushed for 542 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging a pedestrian 3.7 yards per carry.
It has been a trying campaign for Walker, who burst onto the scene in 2022 when he racked up 1,050 yards and nine scores during his rookie campaign in Seattle.
Heading into 2024, many viewed Charbonnet as a potential sleeper, and while he has been behind Walker for most of the year, he rattled off 134 yards and a couple of touchdowns while also catching seven passes last weekend.
If he has another strong showing in Week 15, it could really make the Seahawks think twice about their future at the halfback position.
Heck, Walker himself may not be too happy splitting carries with Charbonnet if that's what it comes to, so even he may prefer for Seattle to rehome him after the season concludes.
There should be plenty of teams that would express interest in adding Walker, who is still just 24 years old and is unquestionably a talented weapon who can also catch the ball out of the backfield.
For that reason, it may be worth it for the Seahawks to gauge the trade market for the Michigan State product before they potentially lose him for nothing in free agency in March 2026.
Seattle wouldn't have much of a reason to invest in Walker long term, especially if Charbonnet keeps emerging. The shelf life of an NFL running back is rather short, so it may behoove the Seahawks to find a taker for Walker.
It would also benefit both sides, as Walker would no longer have Charbonnet breathing down his neck.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.