Former Michigan State WR Keon Coleman Feels No Pressure to Meet Expectations in NFL
Michigan State football wasn't well-represented in this year's NFL Draft, as its only prospect from last season was offensive lineman Nick Samac, who was selected by the Batlimore Ravens in the seventh round.
The Spartans were, however, still represented by Keon Coleman, one of the best wide receivers in the draft. Coleman, of course, transferred to Florida State for his final collegiate season, but he spent the majority of his college career in East Lansing.
As the first pick of Round 2, Coleman is facing high expectations in his first season with the Buffalo Bills. The former Spartan receiver will be tasked helping fill the large void left by one of the league's best wide receivers, Stefon Diggs, and Gabe Davis.
But Coleman doesn't feel any pressure.
"Not at all," Coleman said, per CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin. "All I gotta do is come in, be myself, be who I'm supposed to be ... Because I'm not Gabe, I'm not Stef, I'm just Keon. We got a lot of other guys that definitely complement my game ... along with [quarterback] Josh [Allen], to make things work."
Coleman played two seasons at Michigan State and also spent a year with the men's basketball program under Coach Tom Izzo. As a Spartan, Coleman totaled 848 yards and eight touchdowns on 65 receptions in 22 games.
The Bills wide receiver's second and final season with the Spartans was his best, as he posted 798 yards and seven touchdowns on 58 receptions in 12 games. He was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team.
