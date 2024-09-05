Former MSU Coach Dantonio Set to Receive Unique, Prestigious Honor
In 2014, Coach Mark Dantonio led Michigan State to a 13-1 record en route to winning the Big Ten championship and the Rose Bowl. The Spartans went undefeated in Big Ten play and eventually beat Stanford in a thrilling 24-20 matchup in the Rose Bowl.
Michigan State’s victory marked only the second time the Big Ten had won the Rose Bowl since 2000 and was Michigan State’s first appearance in the Rose Bowl since 1988.
On Wednesday, the Tournament of Roses announced that Dantonio will be inducted into the Rose Bowl’s Class of 2024, along with Reggie Bush and LaMichael James.
According to the Rose Bowl's official website, “The Rose Bowl Hall of Fame was established in 1989 to pay tribute to individuals who have contributed to the history and excitement of the Rose Bowl Game and those who embody the highest level of passion, strength, tradition, and honor associated with The Granddaddy of Them All.”
While at Michigan State, Dantonio led the Spartans to three Big Ten titles. He was voted as the Big Ten Coach of the Year two times during his tenure at Michigan State and led the Spartans to the College Football Playoff in 2015. Dantonio ended his career at Michigan State with the 11th-most overall wins and Big Ten wins in conference history.
Michigan State is still searching for a coach to get the football program back on the right path. The program is far from the heights Dantonio once had it. However, Michigan State hopes Coach Jonathan Smith can turn things around for the proud football program in East Lansing.
Smith has exhausted many resources to help the rebuilding process get underway at Michigan State, including meeting with Dantonio multiple times this offseason to gather as much helpful information as possible from the well-respected coach. It is a relationship Smith would be wise to continue to lean on as he leads Michigan State into the future.
Dantonio finished his career as one of only seven coaches in Big Ten history to register at least six 10-win seasons. He left the program as the winningest head coach in Michigan State football history.
