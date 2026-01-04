Former MSU Star WR Nick Marsh Finds New Home Inside Big Ten

Nick Marsh is not going very far.

The former Michigan State star wide receiver is headed to Indiana to continue his college career, he announced on Instagram on Sunday. Marsh was rated by On3 as the No. 22 player in the entire transfer portal and the third-best wide receiver.

Marsh , a former four-star recruit from River Rouge High School near Detroit, caught 100 passes during his two seasons at MSU, totaling 1,311 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He was the Spartans' leading receiver during both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

For those wondering, no, Michigan State does not face Indiana during the 2026 season. Marsh seems like a likely prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft, which he'll be eligible for following the conclusion of next year. If he were to stay for his senior year at IU, he would make a return to East Lansing with the Hoosiers during the 2027 campaign.

Marsh probably wanted to go somewhere where he was assuredly going to win in 2026. Despite how unusual it still feels, there may not be a better place to go to if one wants to win than Indiana. The Hoosiers are the No. 1 seed in this year's College Football Playoff and just mauled ninth-seeded Alabama, 38-3, in the Rose Bowl.

There may not be a more intimidating coach to face now than Curt Cignetti. Marsh has gone up against him twice at MSU and has lost 47-10 in 2024 and 38-13 in 2025. He scored both of Michigan State's only touchdowns in those two games.

Marsh is, of course, good enough to be one of the focal points of the Hoosiers' offense next season. Top receiver Omar Cooper Jr. has a choice between one more season with IU and the NFL. Second receiver Elijah Sarratt is out of eligibility following this season.

Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza is almost certainly going to enter the NFL Draft, but Indiana appears to be the favorite to land TCU transfer Josh Hoover. The starting quarterback of the Hoosiers has come from the portal in both years of the Cignetti era in Bloomington.

Both have been great: Cignetti picked Ohio transfer Kurtis Rourke for the 2024 season and then Mendoza, out of Cal, for the 2025 season.

It'll be intriguing to see how Marsh does at what is now one of the best programs in college football. There is a very good chance he'll be playing for the defending national champions. The Hoosiers are favorites over Oregon in the semifinal and would be against Ole Miss or Miami (FL) in the title game.

