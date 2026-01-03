Former MSU WR Marsh Linked to 2026 Opponent, B1G Team

There is a chance Michigan State has not seen the last of wide receiver Nick Marsh.

That's not in a good way. MSU might actually end up defending him in 2026, instead. A report from On3 on Friday says that Marsh has locked in visits with Indiana and Notre Dame, with the possibility of a third visit to another school.

Michigan State WR Nick Marsh extends his arms outward during the Spartans' contest against USC on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Michigan State is scheduled to face Notre Dame in South Bend on Sept. 19 next season. The Spartans do avoid the currently top-ranked Hoosiers on next year's schedule. Marsh could also stick around for his senior season in 2027; MSU hosts the Irish and IU that year.

Marsh is the top-rated outgoing Michigan State transfer portal prospect. As of Friday night, Marsh is rated as the 22nd-best player in the entire portal. He is placed third among all wide receivers, only behind Cam Coleman (leaving Auburn) and Omarion Miller (leaving Colorado).

Fit for Marsh at Indiana, Notre Dame

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks up the sidelines Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana

Going to Indiana would be a destination that would make a lot of sense for Marsh. It doesn't take him too far away from home (the same goes for Notre Dame, too), and he could pencil in the College Football Playoff into his schedule for next December or January. The Hoosiers look like the clear favorite to win the national title after their 38-3 dismantling of Alabama to reach the CFP semis. That sentence is still unbelievable to type out.

There would also be a huge role for Marsh to take in Indiana's offense. The Hoosiers are going to lose Elijah Sarratt this offseason, and leading receiver Omar Cooper Jr. will have to choose between IU and the NFL Draft.

If there is one concern Marsh could have, it's who will be throwing him the ball next year. Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza is almost certainly NFL-bound. Doubting Curt Cignetti is probably not too wise, though, as he's gone 2-for-2 at identifying great portal QBs so far, picking Mendoza from Cal for this year and Kurtis Rourke from Ohio for last season.

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts after an Irish touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Notre Dame

There would also be a large role waiting for Marsh at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are set to lose at least two of their three top receivers this offseason, and Marsh would be a pretty nice solution to fill that void. Quarterback C.J. Carr was also one of the better young quarterbacks in the sports this season, too.

Notre Dame is also a program that will reliably be in playoff contention. Marcus Freeman's program was in the national championship last year and was the very first squad left out of the 12-team CFP this season. The Irish's schedule next year is also relatively favorable (MSU game included).

Michigan State WR Nick Marsh | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SI

