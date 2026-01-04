MSU Lands Another Portal Commit from Promising Young Corner

Michigan State is starting to get really active in the transfer portal.

Shortly after picking up its first commitment from UConn offensive tackle transfer Ben Murawski , the Spartans picked up another from Houston Christian cornerback transfer Tyran Chappell. MSU had hosted Chappell on a visit Saturday.

Chappell is another nice get for the Spartans in the early stages of the offseason. One of the biggest pluses for him is that he still has three seasons of eligibility remaining. Chappell intercepted four passes during his recent redshirt freshman season at HCU, which plays at the FCS level.

More commitments could be coming very soon. Pat Fitzgerald teased a third addition of the day on his X account.

More on Chappell

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald pats his heart at the crowd in attendance for the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivals currently tabs Chappell at No. 783 overall in the portal, which is 90th among cornerbacks.

Chappell started all 10 games he played in this season for Houston Christian, playing 629 total defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. The site gave him a stellar overall grade of 84.8, including a coverage grade of 83.5. PFF placed blame on him for 30 catches, 341 yards, and three touchdowns this season. That's probably a worthwhile trade-off with the four interceptions packed in. Chappell was also flagged three times.

MSU also ended up beating out some other Power Four schools for Chappell's services. The Denton, Texas native reportedly had other visits set up with Mississippi State and Arkansas. Michigan State was able to lock up Chappell's commitment before he got there.

This is a nice addition for Hank Poteat's group of corners at MSU. The Spartans will still certainly need some others, though, with the losses of Malcolm Bell, Joshua Eaton, and Aydan West.

Transfer Portal Tracker

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Incoming Transfers (2)-

Jan. 4 - UConn OT Ben Murawski (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - Houston Christian CB Tyran Chappell (3 years remaining)

Outgoing Transfers (42) -

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - LB Marcellius Pulliam (2 years remaining)

Dec. 16 - WR Grant Calcagno (2 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB George Mullins (4 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB Elisha West (3 years remaining); Dec. 27 - TE Michael Masunas (2 years remaining); Dec. 28 - OL Cooper Terpstra (2 years remaining); Dec. 30 - K Martin Connington (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Evan Boyd (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Kristian Phillips (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - EDGE Jalen Thompson (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Chrishon McCray (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Cole Dellinger (3 years remaining); Dec. 31- TE Wyatt Hook (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - QB Ryland Jessee (3 years remaining) Dec. 31 - EDGE David Santiago (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - CB Aydan West (3 years remaining)

Dec. 31 - OL Justin Bell (4 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Charlton Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Mercer Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Payton Stewart (3 years remaining); Jan. 1 - OL Ashton Lepo (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - DT Alex VanSumeren (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - S Armorion Smith (1 year remaining); Jan. 2 - WR Shawn Foster (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - CB Chance Rucker (2 years remaining) Jan. 2 - OL Stanton Ramil (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - LB Aisea Moa (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - DB Anthony Pinnace III (1 year remaining)

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

