Former Spartan is Headed to the Super Bowl
Former Michigan State Spartans veteran linebacker Ben VanSumeren will be the lone representative for the Green and White at Super Bowl LIX as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. In just his second NFL season, Vansumeren will be heading to the biggest stage in football.
The Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders, 55-23, last Sunday, to reach their second Super Bowl in the past three years. They will rematch with the Chiefs once again after losing by three points back in 2023 in Super Bowl LVII.
Unfortunately for VanSumeren, he suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice roughly two months ago. He played in 11 games this season, totaling three tackles before his season was cut short. He will represent the Spartans from the sideline in hopes of winning his first championship.
The Bay City, Mich. native played his final two collegiate seasons with Michigan State and had previously transferred from the University of Michigan after three years in Ann Arbor. As a Spartan, VanSumeren earned 93 total tackles, four for loss and two passes defensed.
Following the 2022 season, VanSumeren was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft. He has bounced from the practice squad to the active roster over his two-year career but spent a large majority of the season on the roster this year.
VanSumeren joins a laundry list of Michigan State alumni that have previously played in the biggest football game of the year on any level. The last former Spartan to play in the Super Bowl was cornerback Josiah Scott with the Eagles two seasons ago.
Regardless of the amount of time that VanSumeren has seen on the field over his two-year NFL career, the Super Bowl means just as much as if he was the last man off the bench or the starting backer. The amount of time, effort and work that he has put into this season makes this very special.
If the Eagles are able to find a way to take down the Chiefs and exact their revenge from two seasons ago, VanSumeren would be the first Spartan to win a Super Bowl since center Brian Allen did it with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.
