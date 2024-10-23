Former Spartan Nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week
It was no surprise that former Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman would get his shot in the NFL. However, he has exceeded all early expectations in the pros with a league-best performance last Sunday, being nominated for the Week 7 NFL Rookie of the Week award.
The Buffalo Bills' rookie receiver recorded four catches for 125 yards, including a 57-yard catch that helped the Bills to a 34-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. He is the first Bill to go for over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.
Coleman was drafted by the Bills in the second round in the most recent NFL draft after spending his college ball with the Spartans and Florida State. He just had his best game as a professional, nearly doubling his season receiving total in this game alone.
Coleman took the podium after his career performance and was asked about how that 57-yard haul contributed to an explosive offensive day.
"It means a lot, they can count on us as receivers to provide that spark," Coleman said after the game. "Whether it's the run game not working that day, we need to provide it and we just need that big play to happen. I think anybody in our room can make that play happen."
A well-deserved Rookie of the Week nomination due to the fact that Coleman led the entire NFL in receiving yards this week, averaging 31.3 yards per catch.
"I was very excited, very grateful the ball kept finding me and do what I do best, just make the play," Coleman said. "Coach put me in the position, I just gotta continue to make the plays that they brought me here to make."
Coleman has been a beast after the catch, leading all rookie wide receivers with 10 yards after the catch per reception (YAC/R). His ability to evade defenders, find open space after making the catch, and break tackles have been his biggest assets. His pass-catching ability is all-natural.
He has been one of the most frequent targets over the past few weeks for Bills quarterback Josh Allen. It means a lot for Coleman to be one of the go-to guys for a potential MVP candidate and a high-powered offense that has Super Bowl expectations.
Look for Coleman to light up the stat sheet in future games this season and for years to come. He has quickly become one of the more successful young offensive skill players in the league and will continue to find success for a title-contending team.
