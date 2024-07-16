Former Spartan, Now NFL Star, Overlooked Despite Pro-Bowl Season
Former Michigan State defensive lineman Montez Sweat has worked his way up to being one of the top defensive linemen in the league.
Some, however, don't even believe he's among the best in his own division.
In a recent poll from Sports Illustrated NFC North publishers, Sweat did not make SI's All-NFC North First Team defensive line, despite coming off a Pro-Bowl campaign.
Sweat posted career-highs in combined tackles (57) and sacks (12.5) while tying his career-best of 14 tackles for loss last season.
He started eight games for the Washington Commanders before being traded to the Chicago Bears, with whom he started in their final eight games of the season.
SI's All-NFC North First Team defensive team is as follows:
EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
EDGE: Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers
DT: DJ Reader, Detroit Lions
DT: Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers
As you can see, two Wolverines -- Hutchinson and Gary -- made the list. Statistically, Sweat had a better 2023 campaign than both of them.
Sweat enters his sixth NFL season and second with Chicago. He had spent the entirety of his young career with Washington before being traded last year. The Commanders, who were the Redskins at the time, selected Sweat in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft at No. 26 overall.
Sweat played just two years with the Spartans before transferring to Mississippi State, where he established himself as one of the top defensive ends in college football.
In four games at Michigan State, Sweat recorded four tackles, 0.5 for a loss and half a sack.
Sweat led the SEC in tackles for loss (16) and sacks (10.5) in his junior season (2017).
In two seasons with the Bulldogs, Sweat totaled 101 tackles, 29.5 for loss, 22.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 26 games.
Perhaps if the Bears make some noise this coming season, Sweat will start to earn the respect he deserves. The fact of the matter is the NFC North is loaded with threats on the defensive line and often times, the only stat that stands out are the Ws.
