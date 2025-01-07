Former Spartan Quarterback Transfers For Final Season
After spending his first two seasons of college football in East Lansing, former Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim is transferring for the second time in two seasons, as he announced that he will be using his final year of eligibility to play for the Eastern Michigan Eagles in 2025.
Kim spent last season with the Coast Carolina Chanticleers where he played in just seven games as a backup. He completed 30 of 56 total passes on the season with 333 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. He looks to assume a starting role for his final year of college football.
Just two seasons ago, Kim was the season-opening starter for the Spartans but only played in five games for former head coach Mel Tucker's group. He was benched for former quarterback Katin Hauser midway through the season and would not see the field after a third-straight loss in Week 5.
The Centerville, Virginia native started his career with the Spartans, but never being able to maintain that starting role over his two year stint with the program. He received even less playing time with the Chanticleers and is now transitioning to the MAC in search of more time under center.
It has been somewhat of an odyssey for Kim as he has struggled to find a program where he can control an offense as the starting quarterback. His production through the past several seasons has not been up to par with other starters, and he will be in another quarterback battle this fall.
Kim will compete with another senior quarterback at Eastern Michigan in Jeremiah Salem. Being featured in just two games for a total of 11 pass attempts, Salem had much less time on the field this season, which will give the former Spartan quarterback a leg up in the battle for the starting spot.
With the transfer portal being so flexible nowadays, Kim is just one example of a player that requires more from himself and is seeking to be "the guy" for a big time program. That could surely happen for him at Eastern Michigan, hoping to help this program comeback from a 5-7 record from a year ago.
