Former Spartan Showing Massive Potential in Vital Area
Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman has gotten somewhat lost in the fog this season, as Josh Allen has been spreading the ball around to a bevy of weapons which has limited Coleman's targets.
But don't think for a second that Coleman isn't making an impact or that he isn't flashing significant potential moving forward.
The former Michigan State Spartans star has only logged 24 catches for 498 yards and three touchdowns heading into Week 17, but he is excelling tremendously in one particular area.
Big-play ability.
Coleman is averaging an incredible 20.8 yards per catch, which would actually place him third in the NFL had he had enough receptions to qualify.
The 21-year-old has registered just three catches over his last three games (there was also a big gap in there due to injury), but those three grabs have gone for 21, 64 and 17 yards.
When Coleman does make a catch, it tends to be massive. Like back on Oct. 20, for example, when the Michigan State product snared four balls for 125 yards in a win over the Tennessee Titans.
Coleman is battling with fellow receivers Khalil Shakir, Amari Cooper, Mack Hollins and tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox for targets, not to mention running back James Cook.
So, you can understand why Coleman's counting stats may not jump off the page.
But when you watch him, you can definitely see the talent and comprehend why the Bills took him in the early second round of the NFL Draft last April.
Coleman began his collegiate career at East Lansing in 2021 and broke out during his sophomore campaign, catching 58 passes for 798 yards and seven scores.
However, following the 2022 season, Coleman transferred to Florida State, where he would proceed to haul in 50 receptions for 658 yards while reaching the end zone 11 times. He ended up declaring for the NFL Draft after just one season with the Seminoles.
That being said, it's still nice to see Coleman beginning to thrive on the NFL level, and you kind of get the feeling that we are going to be hearing his name for years to come.
