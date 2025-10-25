Game Thread: No. 25 Michigan at Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- It's nearly time for the biggest game on the schedule for Michigan State. The Spartans (3-4 overall, 0-4 Big Ten) are nearing kickoff against No. 25 Michigan (5-2, 3-1).
Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. ET on NBC. Noah Eagle will provide play-by-play, Todd Blackledge is the analyst, and Kathryn Tappen is going to report from the sidelines.
The Wolverines own a 74-38-5 advantage in the all-time series. When the game is played in East Lansing, that advantage drops to 22-15-2, though. UM has won the last three meetings in the rivalry.
Continue to check back here for updates on the game. A quick preview of the Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy is also below. For a more in-depth preview, CLICK HERE.
Game Preview
This rivalry game feels like it might be the final chance for MSU to turn around what has been a very rough season. The Spartans went 3-0 during their non-conference slate, but the wins were against a MAC team, an FCS team, and a Boston College team that now enters Saturday at 1-6. MSU has lost all four of its Big Ten games by 11 points or more.
Michigan has won four out of its last five games. The Wolverines are 1-2 during road games this year, but those losses are against No. 13 Oklahoma and USC, two teams that are certainly regarded as teams better than Michigan State. UM also beat Nebraska on the road, while the Spartans lost by 11.
What will be critical for MSU is a good day from the defense. All four of the Spartans' conference opponents have put up at least 38 points on the scoreboard, and Michigan State is near the bottom of the Power Four in scoring defense. Michigan's offense is not amazing, but the Wolverines are still 45th in total offense, which is sixth in the Big Ten.
MSU's offense just needs to score more points. Against Indiana last week, the Spartans moved the ball plenty against a great defense, but only came away with 13 points. Michigan State is only averaging 22.3 points per game against FBS teams during regulation.
Live Updates
First Quarter
