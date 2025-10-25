Spartan Nation

Gameday Preview: No. 25 Michigan at Michigan State

Here are all the things to know about Saturday's rivalry matchup between the Spartans and the Wolverines.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State celebrates with the Paul Bunyan Trophy after beating Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State celebrates with the Paul Bunyan Trophy after beating Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
The biggest game of the Michigan State football season is here. On Saturday night, the Spartans will take on No. 25 Michigan and try and regain possession of the Paul Bunyan Trophy for the first time since 2021.

MSU (3-4 overall, 0-4 Big Ten) enters on a four-game losing streak, all of those losses coming by double digits. Under head coach Jonathan Smith, the Spartans are 8-11 overall and just 3-10 against Big Ten teams.

The Wolverines (5-2, 3-1) have won four of their last five, their most recent game being a 24-7 home victory over Washington.

Here is a look at both teams' offenses and defenses, along with a full statistical breakdown. The game is set to kick off at 7:45 p.m. ET on NBC.

When Michigan State has the Ball

Aidan Chiles
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) throws against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Michigan State's offense has struggled against conference opponents. The Spartans scored 31 and 27 during their first two Big Ten games, but have only scored 13 points in back-to-back contests versus UCLA and Indiana.

Now, they will have to try to score points against a Michigan defense that has not surrendered many points this year. The Wolverines are only giving up 17.0 points per game. USC has scored the most points in a game versus UM this year, with 31.

When Michigan has the Ball

Bryce Underwood
Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Michigan State's defense has struggled more than the offense has. All four of the Spartans' Big Ten opponents have dropped at least 38 points. Through the whole season, MSU is averaging 32.7 points per game, which is the third-worst number among Power Four teams.

UM is going to want to run the ball. The Wolverines might be getting Justice Haynes, the second-leading rusher in the Big Ten, back after he missed the Washington game due to injury. Even if he is out, Jordan Marshall is about as good as it gets for an RB2.

Michigan's passing attack is also a lot more capable with former No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood at quarterback. He's thrown for 1,440 yards, seven touchdowns, and just two picks. Underwood also has 202 rushing yards and three additional scores.

Individual Stats

Justice Hayne
Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) celebrates a touchdown against New Mexico during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting QBs

MSU - Aidan Chiles: 65.1%, 1,262 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs

UM - Bryce Underwood: 62.4%, 1,440 yards, 7 TD, 2 INTs

Notable Rushers

MSU - Makhi Frazier: 384 yards, 2 TDs | Chiles (QB): 234 yards, 5 TDs | Brandon Tullis: 140 yards, 2 TDs

UM - Justice Haynes: 705 yards, 8 TDs | Jordan Marshall: 434 yards, 4 TDs | Underwood (QB): 202 yards, 3 TDs

Nick Mars
Michigan State's Nick Marsh, left, runs after a catch against UCLA during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notable Receivers

MSU - Omari Kelly: 406 yards, 1 TD | Nick Marsh: 404 yards, 5 TDs | Chrishon McCray: 207 yards, 1 TD

UM - Donaven McCulley: 369 yards, 2 TDs | Andrew Marsh: 297 yards, 2 TDs | Semaj Morgan: 214 yards, 1 TD

Cole Sulliva
Michigan linebacker Cole Sullivan celebrates a sack against New Mexico quarterback Jack Layne during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Top Defenders

MSU - LB Jordan Hall: 51 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF | S Malik Spencer: 29 tackles, 3 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 3 PBUs | DE Jalen Thompson: 16 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 1 PBU

UM - DE Derrick Moore: 16 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 2 PBU, 1 FF | LB Jaishawn Barham: 24 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks, 1 FF | LB Cole Sullivan: 27 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 3 INTs

Team Stats

Malik Spence
Oct 26, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Kalel Mullings (20) itb Michigan State Spartans defensive back Malik Spencer (43) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Michigan State Offense vs. Michigan Defense

MSU Total Offense: 336.7 yards/game (106th) | UM Total Defense: 307.9 yards/game (24th)

MSU Scoring Offense: 27.1 points/game (t-76th) | UM Scoring Defense: 17.0 points/game (17th)

MSU Pass Offense: 213.7 yards/game (86th) | UM Pass Defense: 215.1 yards/game (t-56th)

MSU Run Offense: 123.0 yards/game (106th) | UM Run Defense: 92.7 yards/game (15th)

MSU 3rd Downs: 39.3% (76th) | UM 3rd Downs Allowed: 38.1% (67th)

Jordan Marshal
Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) rushes in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Michigan Offense vs. Michigan State Defense

UM Total Offense: 417.9 yards/game (45th) | MSU Total Defense: 382.7 yards/game (87th)

UM Scoring Offense: 28.7 points/game (69th) | MSU Scoring Defense: 32.7 points/game (t-119th)

UM Pass Offense: 205.7 yards/game (94th) | MSU Pass Defense: 251.4 yards/game (109th)

UM Rush Offense: 212.1 yards/game (22nd) | MSU Rush Defense: 131.3 yards/game (52nd)

UM 3rd Downs: 40.5% (67th) | MSU 3rd Downs Allowed: 45.9% (124th)

Jonathan Smith, Sherrone Moor
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, left, shakes hands with head coach Sherrone Moore after 24-17 loss at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

