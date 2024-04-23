Michigan State Football Could Have First-Round Talent on its Roster
One of Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith’s plans since taking over the helm in East Lansing has been to aggressively hit the recruiting trail and transfer portal in search of talented players to add to the Spartans’ roster.
Smith has offered scholarships to players nationwide to improve the Spartans' roster quickly heading into next season.
However, according to some, Michigan State already has multiple talented players. The recent on-the-field results may not have been indicative of the individual talent. Still, the Spartans could have some players drafted into the National Football League in upcoming seasons.
Michigan State is transitioning to a new coaching staff but has talent remaining from the Mel Tucker era that could benefit the Spartans moving forward. Bleacher Report’s NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that multiple scouts he has spoken to have praised Spartans cornerback Malik Spencer.
“Have asked a couple scouts about names to watch for the 2025 NFL Draft,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Michigan State DB Malik Spencer has come up - 6-1, 205-pounder with quickness and athleticism. Had 72 tackles and 6 PBUs last season for the Spartans. Spencer has a shot to elevate himself into the 1st-round with a strong junior season for Sparty.”
As Smith and the Spartans continue to try to bring the best possible talent they can get to East Lansing, pairing incoming talent with a potential first-round pick like Spencer could go a long way in Smith’s efforts to secure three- and four-star recruits who are on the top of the Spartans' recruiting wish list.
It will be critical to Smith’s future recruiting efforts that he and his coaching staff find a way to get another productive season from Spencer. Doing so would give Smith plenty of credibility on the recruiting trail, primarily when he recruits future cornerbacks. With Spencer, Smith’s plans of developing the players already on the roster and incoming talent will be tested.
Assuming Spencer takes care of his end of the deal, the rest will be up to Smith and his coaching staff to help Spencer end his time in East Lansing as a first- or second-round draft pick next season.
