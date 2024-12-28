How MSU's New RB Adds to Running Game
The Michigan State Spartans added a new running back to the squad as part of their haul from transfer portal. Former Sacramento State Hornet and new Spartan running back Elijah Tau-Tolliver should bring a new feel to the MSU rushing game.
Tau-Tolliver had a great four seasons with the Hornets and looks to capitalize on his career-high season with MSU in 2025. After a poor 2024 campaign for the Spartans, the new addition can only bode well for a team that needed to fill some voids in the rushing department.
In 2024, Tau-Tolliver posted 958 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 184 carries for Sacramento State, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. After a 3-11 season for the Hornets, Tau-Tolliver's transfer makes sense, given the success he had last season. A new start for MSU and Tau-Tolliver, both.
Throughout his collegiate career, Tau-Tolliver has totaled 1,543 rushing yards in 274 carries over the four years spent with Sacramento State. His 958 rushing yards in 2024 should make him the No. 1 rushing threat for MSU, given the losses of Nate Carter and Kay'ron Lynch-Adams.
In 2024, MSU finished ranked 13th in the Big Ten, averaging 115.3 yards on the ground per game. The addition of Tau-Tolliver adds a new depth for Michigan State and could elevate them to a greater depth than fans expect.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles will also have another passing option in Tau-Tolliver as well, as he had 317 receiving yards in 38 receptions for the Hornets in 2024. The versatility that Tau-Tolliver provides for Michigan State should bode well given their new approach going forward into 2025.
MSU's newest portal additions already bring a new life to the Spartans after a disappointing first season under Jonathan Smith. The addition of Tau-Toliver also can help in conference play -- the Spartans had only three wins and six losses against their conference opponents.
Tau-Tolliver recorded five different 100-plus rushing yard games for the Hornets this past season, only adding to his claim of value that MSU saw in him. As the Spartans gear up for 2025, Tau-Tolliver and the rest of the new faces for MSU should be ready to go to try to try to lift MSU back to prominence.
