How Spartans' Aidan Chiles Can Dismantle Wolverines Defense
Saturday's rivalry game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines is looming, and these historic universities are both looking for a promising game and positive outcome.
In big-time games, it comes down to execution and control of the football. The Spartans will depend on their offensive leader, quarterback Aidan Chiles, to produce and play at his best to leave Ann Arbor victorious.
Playing quarterback in college comes with a lot of pressure, but pressure is a good thing because it shows that you can be depended on and trusted by the coaching staff and your teammates. Chiles is one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the Big Ten. His speed and ability to make plays happen on the run, along with his arm strength, is a concern for opposing teams' defenses. It is his athleticism that could ultimately decide the outcome of the game Saturday.
So far this season, Chiles has started in all seven games for the Spartans and has combined for nine total touchdowns — six of them through the air and three of them on the ground. The three rushing touchdowns lead the team. He has passed for 1,468 yards and ran for 263 yards. This will be Chiles' first chance to play Michigan.
The Wolverines are not what they have been the last few seasons, as they find themselves with the same record as the Spartans at 4-3. One of Michigan's main problems has been its defense and how many yards they have been giving up. Through seven games, its opponents are averaging 326 yards per game, with 261 coming in the air (96th in the nation).
Compared to last year, the Wolverines allowed a total average of just 247 yards per game.
This is positive for the Spartans, especially after last week. Michigan took on Illinois, whose quarterback, Luke Altmyer, is similar to Chiles as far as mobility, and Altmyer was able to get it done, leading his team in passing and rushing. He did not have big numbers, but he was effective in both areas.
The Spartans' offense will look to use their film sessions and align personnel to create a game plan that will produce a win on Saturday.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.