3 Maryland Defenders MSU Must Account For and Stop
The Michigan State Spartans take on the Maryland Terrapins at Ford Field this Saturday.
The game does not mean much for either team’s outlook, as MSU is 3-8 and Maryland is 4-7, but hey, it’s a Big Ten game, and someone’s gotta win it, right?
Spartan fans are not paying much attention to this game and are more focused on the offseason, where some hope the team will fire Jonathan Smith and find other ways to improve the roster.
Before that can happen, the Spartans have a game to play. Maryland is not a very good team, so MSU has a chance to avoid a winless Big Ten slate.
However, Mike Locksley’s team will not be a pushover. MSU must play all four quarters to pick up a victory.
The Terrapins may not be great on defense, but they have a few players who will cause problems for a Spartan offense that has not performed well this year.
Who are some of Maryland’s best defenders that MSU must watch for? Let’s break them down.
Cornerback Dontay Joyner
The junior cornerback transferred from Arkansas State, has had a good season in coverage for the Terrapins.
Joyner has made 35 tackles, broken up six passes, and recorded two interceptions. He will be tasked with slowing down star MSU receiver Nick Marsh.
The Spartans will want to avoid throwing Joyner’s way if they want to have success through the air. If they try targeting him, he may force a turnover or make a positive play for the Terrapins’ defense.
Safety Jalen Huskey
One of the best players in the Maryland secondary in the past two seasons, Huskey continues to be a star in the Big Ten.
Huskey spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Bowling Green before joining the Terrapins in 2024. Since then, he has made a major impact on the team, totaling 108 tackles, three and a half for loss, four passes defended, and seven interceptions.
Huskey will be patrolling the defensive backfield for Maryland, and he is always liable to jump in front of a pass for an interception. MSU must be aware of where No. 22 is at all times.
Defensive end Zahir Mathis
One of Maryland’s best pass-rushers, Mathis should be a force on Saturday night.
Mathis has 35 total tackles and six sacks, which rank second on the team to Sidney Stewart, who has seven. The Spartans’ offensive line has struggled this season, so this pass-rush duo will cause them problems.
MSU cannot allow the Terrapins to control the line of scrimmage. If they do, the Spartans will be in trouble.
