Real Madrid’s ruthless dismissal of Xabi Alonso has ramped up the pressure on Arne Slot at Liverpool, with the Reds’ current 12-game unbeaten run doing little to convince supporters that the Premier League title-winner should be retained long-term.

However, football fans are a fickle bunch, and a convincing victory in a tough environment on Wednesday may well assuage the current consternation on Merseyside.

Liverpool encountered Marseille in back-to-back Champions League group stages in 2007 and 2008, memorably thumping their hosts 4–0 during the first go around. The pair have avoided each other since, and a raucous atmosphere is expected at the Vélodrome for the visit of the beatable Premier League champions.

While Marseille are aiming to consolidate a playoff spot, Liverpool have the chance to move into the top eight.

Here’s how to catch the action on TV and live stream.

What Time Does Marseille vs. Liverpool Kick Off?

Location : Marseille, France

: Marseille, France Stadium : Orange Vélodrome

: Orange Vélodrome Date : Wednesday, Jan. 21

: Wednesday, Jan. 21 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Slavko Vinčić (SVN)

: Slavko Vinčić (SVN) VAR: Christian Dingert (GER)

How to Watch Marseille vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

Liverpool’s trip to the Velodrome, their first since 2008, will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 in the United Kingdom. The game can also be streamed on discovery+ and the discovery+ app.

Paramount+ are providing coverage in the United States, with TUDN, UniMás and Univision all offering Spanish-speaking broadcasts.

HBO Max is the sole streaming option in Mexico, while DAZN and fuboTV are covering the game for those tuning in from Canada.

Country TV channel/live stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Max Mexico

What’s Next for Marseille, Liverpool?

Liverpool conclude their league phase at home to Azerbaijani side Qarabağ next week, but they’re up against Bournemouth in the Premier League before that.

The Reds visit the resurgent Cherries at the Vitality on Saturday evening.

Marseille, meanwhile, finish at Club Brugge next Wednesday. Their Ligue 1 campaign continues against top-of-the-table Lens on Saturday night. A win away from home would do bitter rivals Paris Saint-Germain as huge favour.

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP