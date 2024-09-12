How to Watch Week 3: Prairie View A&M at Michigan State
Michigan State (2-0) will be back home this weekend when it welcomes Prairie View A&M (1-1) to town.
The Spartans come off a momentum-building upset win over Maryland in College Park last Saturday, one that propelled them to an early 2-0 start and served as their first win in Big Ten play.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles turned in 363 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, his top target having been freshman wideout Nick Marsh, who earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors with a 194-yard, one-touchdown outing on eight receptions. Spartan kicker Jonathan Kim, made the game-winning field goal, along with a 50-yard to close out the first half and give Michigan State the lead going into halftime.
Meanwhile, the Panthers enter the matchup fresh off a 37-31 win over Northwestern State, a game in which they put up 468 yards of offense.
This will be the first time these two teams meet on the gridiron. Michigan State is 8-0 all-time against FCS opponents.
Here's how you can watch Saturday's game:
TV: Big Ten Network
Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan
Kickoff: 3:40 p.m. EST
Listen: Spartan Media Network
-Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM)/WJIM (1240 AM)
-Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
-Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
While Saturday's contest should be a drop-off from the competition the Spartans faced last weekend, they are still entering this Week 3 matchup with the same mentality.
"The team that we're playing, Prairie View, they're a well-respected program," said Michigan State linebacker Jordan Hall. "They have a lot of history at their school, they've done a lot of positive things the last few years. ... We're going to approach every team that we play the same. We're going to respect them, their coaching staff, their players and their scheme, but we're not going to fear them. We're going to come out there, we're going to play our brand of football for four quarters."
The Spartans will be looking to advance to 3-0 on the year, which would be the first time they have done so since the 2021 season when they ultimately went 11-2.
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread throughout Saturday's contest, which will go up shortly before kickoff.
