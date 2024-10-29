Importance of Michigan State's Next Four Games
The next few weeks will make or break Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith’s first season at the helm. After starting off 3-0 with two wins against lowly opponents, the Spartans have struggled overall against more respectable opponents from the Big Ten.
In all fairness, two of the Spartans’ losses over the last few weeks came against two of the best teams in the country. Michigan has the talent to be a ranked team, but its inconsistent play has led to it being unranked. Still, it is just as good as most of the teams in the bottom half of the top 25. Michigan State has undoubtedly had one of the most difficult schedules in the country this season, but Smith and the Spartans have done a solid job of playing through the rough patches.
There were not many expectations for the Spartans entering this season. Many college football experts did not think Michigan State would win more than four or five games and they have already won four games with four games left to play. Still, there is only one thing that would solidify this season as successful and that is Michigan State playing in a bowl game.
The Spartans have upcoming matchups against undefeated Indiana, and Illinois, which is 6-2 on the season. Michigan State has had multiple upset victories this season. Finding a way to pull one more off before the end of the season would only help their chances of making it to a bowl game, as it would allow them a little more room for error down the stretch. Needing to win all of their remaining games to make it to a bowl game would not be ideal for the Spartans. So, a win against Indiana or Illinois would arguably be their most meaningful game of the year.
Considering the doubters Michigan State had entering the season and the Spartans winning their first three games, Michigan State went from little to no expectations to expecting to make a bowl. After their hot start to the season, missing a bowl game would turn a season that started with no real expectations into a major disappointment.
Smith has to do all that he can to have a successful final four games of the season in order to ensure a bowl game invitation, as the Spartans still need two more wins. The importance of Michigan State's next four games cannot be overstated.
