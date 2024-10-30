Indiana Refuses to Overlook Talented MSU Quarterback
Michigan State and Indiana have had completely different seasons. Indiana is undefeated and 8-0 for the first time in over half a century.
The Spartans are 4-4, a record that includes a three-game winning streak and a three-game losing streak, a difficult feat for any team to pull off in the same season. Still, both teams have reasons to believe they can beat the other Saturday in East Lansing.
The Spartans will undoubtedly have their work cut out for them Saturday. Indiana has not lost a game and has looked dominant in most of its wins. The Hoosiers have scored at least 30 points in every game this season and 41 or more points in six of its eight wins. Indiana's defense has only allowed 21 points twice this season and has not allowed 30 points to any opponent.
Over the season's first seven games, Chiles and Michigan State led the Big Ten in turnovers. Chiles' inability to protect the football directly led to multiple losses for Michigan State. Still, Indiana coach Curt Cignetti refuses to overlook Chiles simply because of his turnover woes during the early part of the season.
"Got a very athletic quarterback ... run it, throw it," Cignetti told reporters on Monday. "You got to keep him in the pocket when he drops back 'cause he can run around and make plays."
Chiles has only played a few games for Michigan State. So, there are not many games opposing teams can look at to learn about his playing style, which has changed and improved over the course of the season. However, Cignetti, known for his preparation, has familiarized himself with Chiles’ tendencies from his time at Oregon State.
"He played every third series last season, I believe," Cignetti said. "Watched a lot of their tape in the off-season. Talented guy. Now he's the starter, so he's playing more. He's young. Still young. Very talented. Made a lot of good plays."
There seems to be a healthy amount of respect between both teams heading into their matchup on Saturday. Michigan State has an uphill battle against a talented and well-coached Indiana team. However, they also have already pulled off two upset wins this season, including against a talented Iowa team a couple of weekends ago in East Lansing.
The Spartans hope to shock the world with another improbable victory at home on Saturday.
