Is MSU Football a Stable Program Right Now?
The week of the early signing period was supposed to be a triumphant one for the Michigan State Spartans, all things considered.
Sure, the criticisms were there about the weak ending to the 2025 recruiting cycle -- losing top-flight running back Jace Clarizio to Alabama and tight end Emmett Bork to Wisconsin. Being projected to lose a third in cornerback Aydan West. He could end up at Virginia Tech or Ohio State (most likely those two).
The team ended the season on Saturday, 5-7. They limped to Monday with 16 commitments (likely to have dropped to 15 with West's crystal ball favoring another program), having gained another two in running back Zion Gist and cornerback Terrance "Deuce" Edwards, both flips.
Of course, with Monday came chaos.
First reported by Jim Comparoni, longtime Spartans insider, Coach Demetrice Martin leaving for UCLA with a job that entails overseeing the entire secondary, as opposed to just the cornerbacks position.
Not a defensive coordinator or assistant head coach position.
Regardless of the reason for Martin's departure, it drives questions about the stability and state of the program after Year 1.
Coach Jonathan Smith and Co. were under fire after the season ended on Saturday. Criticism for what many perceived as a lack of adjustments throughout the season and an allegedly poor recruiting cycle.
I'll start with the first point of contention. This roster had an astronomical amount of injuries, which itself is a valid curiosity. The other argument is the obvious one -- this was Year 1 of a complete rebuild unlike anything the program has ever seen.
Too many people are falling into the trap of comparing Smith's situation to Mark Dantonio's. Dantonio did not have to bring in 61 new players to go with implementing a completely new system. With a 19-year-old, albeit uber-talented, quarterback. And the aforementioned amount of injuries.
Recruiting. Yes, the class only has 16 on Monday morning. One four-star. A class rank not even in the top 50. Then the class loses one of its best players in LaRue Zamorano III following Martin's departure. It then picked up a flip commitment from Texas safety Evan Young.
How many the Spartans could lose by and through signing day, or gain, is up in the air right now outside of West (even that's not with 100 percent certainty).
If the Spartans were implementing on the field this season, consider the recruiting cycle to be the equivalent situation. Smith made it clear he was repairing the Spartans' pipeline in Michigan and the Midwest as a whole. He had to juggle those goals with maintaining his West Coast connections.
Success was found in every aforementioned territory. The complaint about the recruiting class likely stems for the number of recruits -- an asterisk 16.
So, the Spartans had a shaky first season (as expected) and may have underperformed on the recruiting trail in the eyes of many. They lost a vital coach in Martin, who is an outstanding recruiter and developer of talent. The Spartans will have a tough time filling those shoes, and until then, recruiting at that position could take a hit.
The program is most definitely shaken right now. Shaken, but not unstable. That being said -- more coaching changes during a crucial offseason like this one will make it unstable. The number of recruits gained and the surplus or deficit from the transfer portal will factor into that answer.
It is an answer that can only come with time. Right now, there is no need to panic. The program is shake, but it's not unstable.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
