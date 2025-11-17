MSU-Maryland Game Time and Broadcast Details Confirmed
The details on Michigan State football's final game of the 2025 season are set. On Monday, the Big Ten announced television times for the final week of the regular season, and MSU's game against Maryland on Nov. 29 is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on FS1.
The contest will be held in Detroit at Ford Field, the home of the NFL's Detroit Lions. It will be the second time in three years that MSU's season will end at that venue. The Spartans finished off a 4-8 year in 2023 with a 42-0 loss to Penn State.
Before these two teams meet, Michigan State (3-7 overall, 0-7 Big Ten) will travel to No. 21 Iowa on Nov. 22, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET there on FS1. Maryland (4-6, 1-6) will host No. 18 Michigan at 4 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network that same day.
The Spartans are on an active seven-game losing streak; the Terrapins have lost six in a row.
Series History
MSU leads the all-time series with Maryland, 11-4. Technically, with the recent negotiated resolution between Michigan State and the NCAA, the Spartans' 27-24 victory over the Terrapins in 2024 was vacated, which trims MSU's official margin down to 10-4.
With the vacated win included, the Spartans have won seven of the 10 matchups since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014.
This upcoming matchup will also be the first time that Michigan State and Maryland will play somewhere besides East Lansing, Mich., or College Park, Md. During games played in Spartan Stadium, MSU holds a 7-2 mark, but lost the most recent matchup, 31-9, back in 2023.
Maryland has been on Michigan State's schedule for 12 straight seasons now, though the meeting was canceled during the 2020 COVID season. That streak will come to an end next year; the Terrapins and the Spartans are not scheduled to face one another in either 2026 or 2027. Following Nov. 29, the next matchup will be in 2028 in College Park.
Looking at the Terps
Maryland has had a similar season to MSU, in a way. The Terrapins got out to a hot start, starting 4-0. Their non-conference schedule was quite weak: Florida Atlantic, Northern Illinois, and FCS Towson, but it looked like Maryland had made a statement when it beat Wisconsin 27-10 on the road.
Ever since, it's been a massive struggle. The Terrapins' losing streak is currently at six, and only one team was ranked (No. 2 Indiana). Each of the first three defeats were one-possession games.
