Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced for MSU's Trip to Iowa
Television details for Michigan State football's Nov. 22 game at Iowa are now out.
On Sunday, the Big Ten announced kickoff times and television channels for the conference's Week 13 games. The contest featuring the Spartans and Hawkeyes is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FS1.
Michigan State will enter next Saturday off a 28-10 loss to Penn State. That result is MSU's seventh straight loss, dropping the Spartans to 3-7 on the season and 0-7 against Big Ten teams.
Iowa will enter at 6-4 overall and 4-3 against conference opponents. The Hawkeyes have lost their last two games, but those were against current CFP No. 8 Oregon and No. 17 USC. Entering Saturday, Iowa was No. 21 in the CFP rankings.
Glancing at the Hawkeyes
The Hawkeyes have continued to stay true to their identity: Pretty boring offense, really good defense, and good special teams.
Iowa is 116th in the FBS in offensive yardage, just 310.2 yards per game. The Hawkeyes score nearly 30 points per game, but it might be because the other two phases do so well. Defensively, Iowa ranks sixth in the country in yardage and eighth in scoring.
During Iowa's three losses to Iowa State, Indiana, Oregon, and USC, it surrendered 16, 20, 18, and 26 points, respectively.
Series History
This meeting will be the 51st all-time meeting between Michigan State and Iowa. The Hawkeyes hold a slim, 25-23-2 lead in the overall series. With the recent NCAA ruling, it's technically 25-22-2 now.
After this one, MSU and Iowa will have faced one another in three consecutive seasons. The Spartans handled the Hawkeyes in East Lansing last year, 32-20, in what is head coach Jonathan Smith's only Big Ten victory over a team that finished with a winning record.
In 2023, Iowa was able to surge late to beat Michigan State, 26-16, at Kinnick Stadium. MSU led 16-13 entering the fourth quarter, but the Hawkeyes scored all 13 of the final quarter's points to win. Now-Philadelphia Eagles DB Cooper DeJean returned a punt for a go-ahead touchdown with 3:45 to go.
The Spartans have lost their last two gams in Iowa City, with the last victory in Kinnick Stadium coming by a 26-14 margin in 2013.
