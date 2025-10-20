Kickoff Time, TV Channel Revealed for MSU's Game at Minnesota
While the focus for Michigan State is now entirely on its rivalry game against No. 25 Michigan, the kickoff time and television channel for next week's game at Minnesota has been unveiled.
On Monday afternoon, the Big Ten announced its schedule for its Week 10 slate of games. The Spartans' game against the Golden Gophers is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on the Big Ten Network.
MSU's game against the Wolverines this week will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. This is the fourth consecutive year that the Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy will be a night game.
The start times for Michigan State's remaining games against Penn State (Nov. 15), Iowa (Nov. 22), and Maryland (Nov. 29) are still yet to be announced.
Early Matchup Preview
So far this year, Minnesota sits at 5-2 overall and is 3-1 during conference play. Head coach PJ Fleck is in his ninth season leading the Golden Gophers and is just one win away from getting Minnesota back to a bowl game for the fifth consecutive season (the Gophers did qualify for a bowl at 5-7 once, though).
Statistically on offense, Minnesota has not been impressive. The Gophers are 105th in the FBS for total offense and 15th in the Big Ten. MSU is 106th and 16th, respectively, in that category.
Minnesota's 26.9 points per game is 78th in the country and 14th within the conference. Michigan State's 27.1 points per game is 76th and 13th.
What the Gophers do have is a pretty good defense, something the Spartans do not have. Minnesota is 19th nationally and sixth in the Big Ten for total defense. Michigan State's defense is 88th in the FBS and the second-worst in the conference, only ahead of 121st-ranked Rutgers.
During Big Ten play, the Gophers are allowing 24 points per game. The Spartans have allowed 45, 38, 38, and 38 points to their four Big Ten opponents. MSU is allowing the most points per game in the Big Ten, both during conference play and when non-conference games are factored in.
