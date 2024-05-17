Kirk Cousins Compares QB Situation With Falcons to Early Days With Michigan State
The Atlanta Falcons shocked the football world when they drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eigth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft last month.
Not only did most not expect Penix to go in the top 10, but Atlanta had signed veteran quarterback to an expensive, long-term deal in free agency.
Cousins and his agent Mike McCartney did not know Atlanta was going to take Penix. It was a major surprise to the four-time Pro-Bowl quarterback, who had committed the next chapter of his career to the Falcons.
But Cousins is approaching the situation with a positive attitude.
During his virtual appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show" on Thursday, the former Michigan State quarterback reflected on his first season with the Spartans while discussing his current situation in Atlanta.
"My spirits have kind of always been understanding that competition is a part of this job, this league," Cousins said. "I go back to my story -- and you know my story quite a bit Dan -- but in high school, I commit to Michigan State, and a few weeks later, Mark Dantonio calls me to tell me that Nick Foles is going to be offered a scholarship as well. And I then looked up what Nick Foles had done in high school and I thought, 'He lived the movie 'Friday Night Lights.'" I mean, he played in state championship games, he played in front of 10,000-plus-seat crowds. Like, this is not my high school experience, so I'm in trouble.
"But you learn that, 'Hey, we go to work, we practice, we get better, we improve, we play the long game.' And Nick and I were both able to have long college careers and pro careers."
Cousins redshirted his first season (2007) with the Spartans before playing just five games in his second season. Meanwhile, former Michigan State quarterback Brian Hoyer started for the Spartans during those two seasons, before Cousins took over in 2009.
Foles transferred to Arizona after the 2007 season. He went on to have a successful career in the NFL and even won Super Bowl LII MVP when he led the Philadelphia Eagles to an upset victory over Tom Brady's New England Patriots.
