Best NFL Picks and Predictions Today (How to Bet Rams vs. Falcons on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 17)
Monday Night Football in Week 17 is a huge game for the Los Angeles Rams, as they’re looking to bounce back from a tough loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 that dropped them from the No. 1 seed to the No. 6 seed in the conference.
Oddsmakers have set Matthew Stafford and company as major favorites on Monday against the Atlanta Falcons, but Atlanta has won two games in a row and played spoiler against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just a few weeks ago.
Can Kirk Cousins and company do the same to the Rams?
L.A. had a major collapse on Thursday night in Week 16, and it’s hoping that it can avoid a letdown in primetime with so much seeding at stake in the NFC. The Rams now no longer have the tiebreaker over the Seahawks or 49ers, putting them in a tough spot over the final two weeks of the regular season.
All week long, the SI Betting team has been making picks for this game, and I’ve compiled some of our favorites all into one spot for this Rams vs. Falcons clash.
Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Rams vs. Falcons
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rams -7.5 (-115) vs. Atlanta Falcons – Iain MacMillan
- Puka Nacua Anytime TD (-135) – Peter Dewey
- Kyren Williams 14+ Carries (-160) – Peter Dewey
- Kyle Pitts OVER 4.5 Receptions (-147) – Peter Dewey
Rams -7.5 (-115) vs. Atlanta Falcons – Iain MacMillan
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, where he bets on every game, every week:
The Falcons have won their last two games, but we saw what happened to them two weeks ago when they took on one of the NFL's elite. They lost 37-9 to the Seattle Seahawks. Now they have to host the Los Angeles Rams, who are just as good as the Seahawks and may be even better suited to take advantage of the Falcons' shortcomings.
The Rams' biggest weakness was their special teams, which cost them more than one win this season, but they may improve in that area now that they've moved on from their special teams coordinator, Chase Blackburn. The Rams are in a big bounce-back spot, and I think they will overwhelm a Falcons team that's already looking toward the offseason.
Puka Nacua Anytime TD (-135) – Peter Dewey
With Davante Adams banged up, Nacua should see a massive target share in this game against a Falcons team that has given up 24 passing scores in 2025:
If you’re going to bet on a Rams pass catcher to find the end zone, Puka Nacua has to be included.
The star wideout has eight scores this season, and he caught two touchdown passes with Davante Adams out in Week 16 due to a hamstring injury.
In that game against a strong Seattle pass defense, Nacua had 12 catches (on 16 targets) for 225 yards and two scores. He could put up a massive game against an Atlanta defense that has allowed 24 passing touchdowns this season and ranks just 13th in EPA/Pass.
Nacua has multiple two-score games in his last three matchups.
Kyren Williams 14+ Carries (-160) – Peter Dewey
Kyren Williams is coming off a 23-carry game – his second-highest total of the season – making him an intriguing bet against this Atlanta run defense:
This season, Kyren Williams has carried the ball 14 or more times in eight of the Rams’ games, including each of their last two matchups.
The star running back had 23 carries in Week 16 and 15 in Week 15, and I’d expect a heavy workload for him against this subpar Atlanta run defense.
The Falcons are allowing 4.6 yards per carry this season (the seventh-most in the NFL), and they are just 27th in EPA/Rush.
While Williams and Blake Corum will split touches for L.A., Williams is the clear lead back and played 70.7 percent of the snaps in Week 16 – his highest total since Week 6.
Kyle Pitts OVER 4.5 Receptions (-147) – Peter Dewey
Kirk Cousins’ return under center has worked wonders for Kyle Pitts, who is coming off two of the best games of his career in Weeks 15 and 16:
Cousins is looking Pitts’ way a ton down the stretch of this season, targeting him at least eight times in each of his last four games.
Pitts has finished with seven, six, 11 and seven catches in those games, so he is a massive value at just 4.5 receptions in Week 17. This season, the former first rounder has at least five receptions in eight games.
While Drake London returned in Week 16, he did not eat into Pitts’ target share, as the Falcons tight end played 87.0 percent of the snaps and still saw nine looks from Cousins in that game.
I expect a similar workload in a game where the Falcons are likely to be playing from behind.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
