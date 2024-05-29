Kirk Cousins Ranked as Top 100 Most Important Players in NFL This Season
Although he is coming off a disappointing season in which he missed most of it, former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins was playing some of the finest football of his career up until that point. The veteran quarterback is getting older, but most believe he still has a couple of serviceable seasons left in the tank.
Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports recently ranked the Top 100 most important players across the National Football League. He ranked Cousins 99th on the list. While it may be debatable how much Cousins has left to give to a team, Cousins is undoubtedly one of the most critical players in the league.
He would likely be higher on the list if not for his age and the Achilles injury.
“Kirk Cousins got another huge contract, only to see the [Atlanta] Falcons draft his likely successor, Michael Penix Jr., shortly thereafter,” Pereles said. “Cousins didn’t exactly love that, as there seemed to be plenty of room to improve elsewhere on Atlanta’s roster, but this is still a strong spot for Cousins, who’s coming off a torn Achilles. He’s still a strong-armed quarterback willing to stand in the pocket and deliver intermediate and deep passes, and he’s in a similar system to the one he came from in Minnesota.”
Cousins making the list after spending 12 seasons in the league and free of a season-ending Achilles injury speaks to just how dependable and durable the veteran quarterback has been. During his six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Cousins was arguably the most important player on the team's offense.
During his career in the league, Cousins has thrown for nearly 40,000 yards and 270 touchdowns. He had one of the highest completion percentages of his career when he tore his Achilles last season, which gave the Falcons enough confidence in him to give him a massive contract. However, his injury likely played a part in the Falcons drafting a quarterback with the eighth overall pick. Many eyes will be on Cousins and the Falcons this season, as they not only gave Cousins a large contract they also invested a top pick in the same position.
