Jonathan Greenard Trade Grades: Howie Roseman Lands the Eagles Another Defensive Star

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Howie Roseman has struck again on draft weekend .

Amid continuous rumors of an A.J. Brown trade, the Eagles’ general manager instead made a move on the defensive side of the football Friday night, acquiring premier pass rusher Jonathan Greenard from the Vikings.

The deal, in full, sends Greenard and a seventh-round pick (No. 244) from Minnesota to Philadelphia in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick (No. 98)—which the Vikings then used to select University of Miami safety Jakobe Thomas—and a ’27 third-round pick.

We have acquired OLB Jonathan Greenard and a 2026 7th-round pick (No. 244 overall) from the Vikings in exchange for a 2026 3rd-round pick (No. 98 overall) and a 2027 3rd-round pick. pic.twitter.com/pbI1DQlctP — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 25, 2026

Greenard, 28, was selected by the Texans in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft. Over four seasons with Houston, he racked up 120 tackles, 23 sacks and eight forced fumbles over 48 games. His play earned him a four-year, $76 million deal with Minnesota, where he spent the last two campaigns, tallying 15 additional sacks while being voted to the Pro Bowl in 2024.

Entering the 2026 offseason, however, it was reported that the Vikings were open to trading Greenard in an effort to shed salary cap space. They’ve done just that with this move, taking $34 million off their books .

Here’s a further look at—and a grade for—the Greenard trade between the Eagles and Vikings.

Eagles pay up for Greenard while Vikings shed salary cap space, open door for Dallas Turner

It's Dallas Turner's turn in Minnesota. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Philadelphia’s trade for Greenard further underscores Roseman’s continued aggressiveness to build a championship team. Not only have they overprepared themselves for the inevitable trade of A.J. Brown to the Patriots —signing Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Elijah Moore before trading for Dontayvion Wicks from the Packers and moving up the board to select Makai Lemon with the No. 20 pick in Thursday night’s first round—but they’ve now also added some much-needed juice to their front seven.

Despite allowing just 19.1 points per game in 2025, the Eagles’ defense registered a lowly 35% pass rush win-rate , tallied just 42 sacks and, to add insult to injury, lost Jaelan Phillips to the Panthers in free agency.

Now? Greenard will join a Philadelphia edge defender unit that includes Nolan Smith Jr., Jalyx Hunt, Arnold Ebikete, and Joe Tyron-Shoyinka as the team looks to return to their Super Bowl-winning ways of just two seasons ago. The Eagles and Greenard also agreed to terms on a four-year, $100 million extension that pays him $50 million guaranteed. It’s only money to Roseman, who continues to prove he’s smart enough to maneuver the salary cap in an effort to win championships.

As for the Vikings, they continue to shed significant dollars after entering the offseason $44 million over the cap. Greenard now follows defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave out the door in Minnesota since the start of the new league year.

His absence along the Vikings’ defensive front, however, could render a big one. Minnesota will now rely on Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner off the edge in Greenard’s absence—the latter of which was selected in the first round of the 2024 draft and has logged just 11 sacks over his first two seasons. He now has a massive opportunity in front of him heading into 2026.

As I said above, all it was going to take for the Vikings to keep Greenard in their Eagan, Minn. facilities, was money. They didn’t want to pay it, and instead have a top-100 pick in Jakobe Thomas, and an additional third-rounder in 2027, to show for it.

Eagles grade: A-

Vikings grade: C+

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