Live Game Thread: Michigan State at Nebraska

Check here for live updates on Saturday's game between the Spartans and the Cornhuskers.

Jacob Cotsonika

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback DJ Harvey (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Omari Kelly (1) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans cornerback DJ Harvey (2) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Michigan State is headed into another road test momentarily, as the Spartans head into Lincoln to face Nebraska. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET or 3 p.m. local/CT on FS1.

Both teams have had very similar seasons so far. MSU and the Cornhuskers each got off to a 3-0 start before dropping their Big Ten opener two weeks ago. The Spartans fell at USC, 45-31; Nebraska lost at home to Michigan, 30-27.

Rest won't be much of a problem for both teams, as Michigan State and Nebraska were both on their first bye weeks last Saturday and did not play.

Quick Look at Nebraska

Dylan Raiol
Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks up after a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska is coached by Matt Rhule, who is in his third year with the program. He has a 15-14 overall record with the Cornhuskers and a 62-57 mark throughout his college career. Rhule is also known for helping turn around Temple (2013-16) and Baylor (2017-19). He also coached the Carolina Panthers, but got fired during his third season there and left with an 11-27 record.

Offense

Quarterbacked by former five-star recruit Dylan Raiola, Nebraska has an interesting offense. The Cornhuskers' offensive coordinator is Dana Holgorsen, who won 92 total games as a head coach between his time at West Virginia and Houston.

Holgorsen's offense is certainly not afraid to air the ball out. He was the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech while Mike Leach was there, where they ran an air-raid offense. It's not quite that extreme now in Lincoln, but Nebraska enters Saturday second in the nation in passing yards per game (351.8).

The top weapons that Raiola has to throw to are wide receivers Jacory Barney Jr. and Dane Key, who have 301 and 226 receiving yards, respectively, to go with three touchdowns apiece. On the ground, Nebraska will give plenty of touches to Emmett Johnson, who's got 71 carries already.

Ceyair Wright
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Ceyair Wright (15) celebrates a defensive stop during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Defense

By far, the biggest thing to know about Nebraska's defense is that it has only allowed 75.8 passing yards per game, which is first in the nation.

Among the starters in Nebraska's secondary are corners Ceyair Wright, Andrew Marshall, and Donovan Jones. According to Pro Football Focus, none of those three have allowed more than 56 yards all season. The Cornhuskers' two top safeties, DeShon Singleton and Marques Buford Jr., have only allowed 24 yards combined.

Live Updates

Brandon Tulli
Michigan State's Brandon Tullis runs for a gain against Youngstown State during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Half

First Quarter

Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.

