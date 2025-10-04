Live Game Thread: Michigan State at Nebraska
Michigan State is headed into another road test momentarily, as the Spartans head into Lincoln to face Nebraska. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET or 3 p.m. local/CT on FS1.
Both teams have had very similar seasons so far. MSU and the Cornhuskers each got off to a 3-0 start before dropping their Big Ten opener two weeks ago. The Spartans fell at USC, 45-31; Nebraska lost at home to Michigan, 30-27.
Rest won't be much of a problem for both teams, as Michigan State and Nebraska were both on their first bye weeks last Saturday and did not play.
Quick Look at Nebraska
Nebraska is coached by Matt Rhule, who is in his third year with the program. He has a 15-14 overall record with the Cornhuskers and a 62-57 mark throughout his college career. Rhule is also known for helping turn around Temple (2013-16) and Baylor (2017-19). He also coached the Carolina Panthers, but got fired during his third season there and left with an 11-27 record.
Offense
Quarterbacked by former five-star recruit Dylan Raiola, Nebraska has an interesting offense. The Cornhuskers' offensive coordinator is Dana Holgorsen, who won 92 total games as a head coach between his time at West Virginia and Houston.
Holgorsen's offense is certainly not afraid to air the ball out. He was the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech while Mike Leach was there, where they ran an air-raid offense. It's not quite that extreme now in Lincoln, but Nebraska enters Saturday second in the nation in passing yards per game (351.8).
The top weapons that Raiola has to throw to are wide receivers Jacory Barney Jr. and Dane Key, who have 301 and 226 receiving yards, respectively, to go with three touchdowns apiece. On the ground, Nebraska will give plenty of touches to Emmett Johnson, who's got 71 carries already.
Defense
By far, the biggest thing to know about Nebraska's defense is that it has only allowed 75.8 passing yards per game, which is first in the nation.
Among the starters in Nebraska's secondary are corners Ceyair Wright, Andrew Marshall, and Donovan Jones. According to Pro Football Focus, none of those three have allowed more than 56 yards all season. The Cornhuskers' two top safeties, DeShon Singleton and Marques Buford Jr., have only allowed 24 yards combined.
Live Updates
First Half
First Quarter
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your pre-game thoughts on MSU's upcoming game at Nebraska when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.