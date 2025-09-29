Get to Know MSU's Opponent's QB, Dylan Raiola
The Michigan State Spartans are preparing for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, looking for their fourth win of the season.
MSU will take on a solid Cornhuskers team that sits at 3-1 after a home loss to Michigan two weeks ago. Just like the Spartans, Nebraska will be rested after its first bye week.
The Spartans are riding a two-game win streak against the Huskers, last beating them in 2023 before both programs underwent significant changes. Jonathan Smith will get his first crack at Nebraska as a coach or player.
If Smith wants to pick up his first Big Ten win of the season and first over Nebraska, his team will have to beat Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola, who has been playing as well as any QB in the conference.
Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola
Raiola is completing 75.6 percent of his passes (2nd) for 1,137 yards (6th), and 11 touchdowns (T-3rd). He has also only thrown one interception.
Raiola was one of the best quarterbacks in his high school class, ranking as the No. 7 overall player in 2023. The son of former Lions center Dominic Raiola, he was originally committed to Georgia before flipping to join Matt Rhule late in the cycle.
Many jokes have been made about Raiola’s similarities to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (mostly because he cuts his hair the same way, dresses the same, and has similar mannerisms on the field).
However, some of those mannerisms have transferred to offensive success, as he has a strong arm and impressive pocket navigation.
The Spartans have struggled to get a pass rush all season, and they will not beat Nebraska without it. Raiola will sit back in the pocket and find open receivers throughout the game.
He is not the most mobile quarterback, but he knows how to navigate the pocket and when to leave it for extra yards. Even if the Spartans get into the backfield and create pressure, they risk letting Raiola scramble downfield.
How Solid is Raiola?
Despite a loss to the Wolverines two weeks ago, Raiola had a solid game. He threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns and helped the Cornhuskers score 27 points.
Raiola is arguably the best quarterback MSU has faced this season. He poses a true test for a defense that has been tested many times and failed.
