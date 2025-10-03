Spartan Nation

How to Watch and Listen to Michigan State-Nebraska

Here are all the details on how to watch Saturday's game between the Spartans and the Cornhuskers.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) moves out to pass against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
/ Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Michigan State (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) is set for another conference clash against Nebraska (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten). Both teams are coming off bye weeks, and each lost their Big Ten opener in their most recent game. This is MSU's second road game in as many contests, and this will be the Cornhuskers' fourth consecutive game at home.

These two teams haven't met since 2023, a 20-17 Michigan State win in East Lansing. The Spartans haven't gone out to Lincoln since 2018, when Nebraska won 9-6.

Here are all the details on how to watch and listen to this year's matchup.

TV Info

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier (5) runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Channel: FS1

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. CT

Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst), Josh Sims (sidelines)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) throws against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play), Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst), Tre Mosley (sidelines)

Broadcast Hosts: Dalton Shetler, Will Tieman

Flagship Stations

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.

Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Channel: 390 or on the SiriusXM App

Quick Preview of Nebraska

Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule reacts after a call against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Even though the Cornhuskers are unranked, Nebraska is a team that has had success on both sides of the football this season. Through four games, it ranks 13th in total offense and 14th in total defense.

Offensively, the largest portion of the yards have come through the air; the Cornhuskers rank second in the country in passing yards per game (351.8). Nebraska's starting quarterback, Dylan Raiola, is a former five-star recruit. So far, he had 1,137 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception.

Dylan Raiola
Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) passes against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

A reason for that success is that he has a few different great receivers to throw to. Nebraska's leading wide receiver, Jacory Barney Jr., has 21 catches for 301 yards and three touchdowns. Raiola can also throw it to Dane Key, a transfer from Kentucky, who has 16 receptions, 226 yards, and three scores as well.

On defense, the biggest thing to know is that Nebraska's secondary is elite, ranking first in the country for passing yards allowed per game (75.8). The Cornhuskers are much further down at stopping the run (108th, 173.5 yards per game), but 13.5 points allowed per game is a good spot for any defense to be at.

Michigan State running back Brandon Tullis (7) runs for a touchdown against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025.

