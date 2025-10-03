How to Watch and Listen to Michigan State-Nebraska
Michigan State (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) is set for another conference clash against Nebraska (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten). Both teams are coming off bye weeks, and each lost their Big Ten opener in their most recent game. This is MSU's second road game in as many contests, and this will be the Cornhuskers' fourth consecutive game at home.
These two teams haven't met since 2023, a 20-17 Michigan State win in East Lansing. The Spartans haven't gone out to Lincoln since 2018, when Nebraska won 9-6.
Here are all the details on how to watch and listen to this year's matchup.
TV Info
Channel: FS1
Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. CT
Announcers: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (analyst), Josh Sims (sidelines)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play), Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst), Tre Mosley (sidelines)
Broadcast Hosts: Dalton Shetler, Will Tieman
Flagship Stations
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Channel: 390 or on the SiriusXM App
Quick Preview of Nebraska
Even though the Cornhuskers are unranked, Nebraska is a team that has had success on both sides of the football this season. Through four games, it ranks 13th in total offense and 14th in total defense.
Offensively, the largest portion of the yards have come through the air; the Cornhuskers rank second in the country in passing yards per game (351.8). Nebraska's starting quarterback, Dylan Raiola, is a former five-star recruit. So far, he had 1,137 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and just one interception.
A reason for that success is that he has a few different great receivers to throw to. Nebraska's leading wide receiver, Jacory Barney Jr., has 21 catches for 301 yards and three touchdowns. Raiola can also throw it to Dane Key, a transfer from Kentucky, who has 16 receptions, 226 yards, and three scores as well.
On defense, the biggest thing to know is that Nebraska's secondary is elite, ranking first in the country for passing yards allowed per game (75.8). The Cornhuskers are much further down at stopping the run (108th, 173.5 yards per game), but 13.5 points allowed per game is a good spot for any defense to be at.
