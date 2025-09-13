Live Game Thread: Michigan State vs. Youngstown State
EAST LANSING --- Michigan State (2-0) is readying for a Week 3 clash against FCS Youngstown State (2-0).
The Spartans are coming off of an emotional 42-40 win over Boston College last week and have a big test at USC next week, but MSU can't get caught looking ahead to the Trojans; YSU is ranked No. 25 in this week's FCS Coaches Poll.
Below is a quick preview of Saturday's game and more updates from once the game starts will be even further down.
Quick Look at Youngstown State
Youngstown State enters Saturday with a lot of confidence. The Penguins are certainly an above-average FCS program, sporting four national championships from the 1990s and 20 wins against FBS teams, according to their game notes. YSU's last win against an FBS program in 2012 against Pitt; the Penguins have lost their last 10 games against the top half of Division I football since.
Last week, YSU crushed Robert Morris, 56-17. The score was also 56-3 after 45 minutes, so the game was even more lopsided than what the final numbers indicate.
The player from Youngstown State that Michigan State fans need to know the most is quarterback Beau Brungard. Despite being a QB, Brungard enters Week 2 with the most rushing yards in the entire FCS (409). He's also all alone for rushing touchdowns with six.
When YSU goes through the air, its top receiver is Max Tomczak. He has seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown through two games. Youngstown State's second-leading receiver, Mike Solomon, only has 53 yards.
If the Penguins hand the ball to a running back, the most likely person to get it is Jaden Gilbert. The redshirt sophomore has gotten 14 carries for 82 yards (5.9 YPC) and one score.
All-Time Series
Saturday's game will be the fourth all-time meeting between Michigan State and Youngstown State. MSU has won all three games by at least three scores. All three Spartan teams that had YSU on the schedule also went on to win at least 11 games that season.
Sept. 11, 2021: Michigan State 42, Youngstown State 14
Sept. 14, 2013: Michigan State 55, Youngstown State 17
Sept. 2, 2011: Michigan State 28, Youngstown State 6
Live Game Updates
First Half
COIN TOSS: Michigan State won the toss and deferred to the second half.
First Quarter
SCORING UPDATE NO. 1: Youngstown State kicker Andrew Lastovka makes a 28-yard field goal to give the Penguins a 3-0 lead.
SCORING UPDATE NO. 2: Wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. got an end-around and ran it in from eight yards out. Connington's PAT was good to make it 7-3, Spartans.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the game versus Youngstown State when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.