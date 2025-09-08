Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced for MSU's Game at USC
It's going to be a very, very long wait for Michigan State fans for the game to start in Week 4, when the team travels to take on USC on Saturday, Sept. 20.
On Monday afternoon, MSU football announced on X that the game won't kick off until 11 p.m. ET, or 8 p.m. local time on the West Coast. The contest will also be Michigan State's Big Ten opener will be televised on FOX.
California Dreamin'
Just like MSU, the Trojans sit at 2-0 on the season. USC has opened its season with two Group of Five opponents, beating Missouri State during its first FBS game ever 73-13 in its season opener and then beating down Georgia Southern 59-20 on Saturday.
USC isn't ranked in the AP Poll after Week 2, but there is a chance it could be after next week. If the rankings extended to those in the "Others Receiving Votes" category, the Trojans would be ranked 30th in the country.
As MSU takes on Youngstown State this week, USC will actually be starting Big Ten play one week earlier than the Spartans. The Trojans are traveling to West Lafayette, Indiana to face Purdue.
Past Meetings with the Trojans
It's been a while since the long-time Big Ten program and the former Pac-12 powerhouse have faced off. MSU last faced the Trojans in the 1990 season finale, a 17-16 victory in the Sun Bowl.
The Week 4 clash will mark just the ninth meeting all time between Michigan State and Southern Cal. Through eight total games, the series is even at 4-4.
Playing in Los Angeles has been difficult, though. MSU is 0-3 in true road games against USC; though the Spartans did win the 1988 Rose Bowl against the Trojans in Pasadena, California.
West Coast Troubles
Michigan State also has not had much success when it's gone out to the West Coast, as well.
The Spartans have lost game after game when it's gone into the Pacific Time Zone during the regular season.
MSU lost at Oregon 31-10 last year, at Washington 35-13 in 2022, to Arizona State 16-13 in 2018, to Oregon 46-27, to Cal 31-28 in 2008, and so on.
For Michigan State to get a win in L.A., it has a lot of history to overcome.
