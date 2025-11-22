Live Updates on Michigan State's Game at Iowa
Michigan State (3-7 overall, 0-7 Big Ten) is nearing one of its final chances this year to get a conference victory. The Spartans are matched up against Iowa (6-4, 4-3), with MSU trying to keep its losing streak from reaching eight. Iowa has lost its last two games to current CFP No. 7 Oregon and No. 15 USC.
Below is a quick preview of the game and live updates on how this clash is going. A more in-depth preview can be read RIGHT HERE.
Quick Preview
The big question for Michigan State is if it can simply score enough points. MSU's offense has not scored more than 20 points in each of its last five games, and now has to go up against a Hawkeye defense that is in the top 10 nationally in yards and points allowed per game.
Alessio Milivojevic will be making his third consecutive start at quarterback for the Spartans. Former starter Aidan Chiles was also ruled out for Saturday's game on the availability report, which means true freshman Leo Hannan is probably the backup.
One big thing that needs to happen for the Spartans to be able to score is for the offensive line to play better. Starting left tackle Stanton Ramil is still out, and Michigan State has never seemed to protect very well ever since he first got hurt against USC. Milivojevic has been sacked 12 times in his two starts; Iowa has totaled 19 sacks over its 10 games.
Additionally, the Spartans are going to have to do without top running back Makhi Frazier. This is the second time in three games that he has been unavailable. His absence will likely result in Elijah Tau-Tolliver getting an uptick in touches, and perhaps Brandon Tullis.
Iowa is not dealing with injuries as much as MSU is. The only truly notable player the Hawkeyes will be missing is starting cornerback T.J. Hall, who has the second-best grade among starters on Iowa's defense, one pick, and eight pass breakups this season.
As is always the case when playing Iowa, the key for Michigan State's defense will be stopping the run. Starting quarterback Mark Gronowski has more than twice as many rushing touchdowns (13) as he does passing touchdowns (6).
Running back Kamari Moulton has also been very consistent this year. He has 612 yards in only eight games and has been within 68 and 99 yards during every game against Big Ten foes this year.
Game Updates
First Half
Iowa won the coin toss and elected to receive and take the ball first.
First Quarter
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's game against Iowa when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.