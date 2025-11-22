Spartan Nation

How to Watch, Listen to Michigan State Football against Iowa

Here are all the details one needs to take in Saturday's penultimate football game for the Spartans.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State center Matt Gulbin gets ready to throw a block during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025.
Michigan State center Matt Gulbin gets ready to throw a block during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI
Michigan State (3-7 overall, 0-7 Big Ten) is playing its final road game of the season against Iowa (6-4, 4-3) on Saturday. The Spartans are trying to snap their long, seven-game losing streak, while the Hawkeyes are also trying to snap a more modest, two-game losing streak.

Here are all the details fans need to be able to either watch the game on television or listen to it over the radio:

TV Details

Alessio Milivojevic
Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) checks a play during a game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Kickoff: 3:35 p.m. ET (2:35 p.m. CT)

Channel: FS1

Streaming: FOX Sports App

Announcers: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (analyst)

Radio Info

Makhi Frazier
Michigan State RB Makhi Frazier carries the ball against USC on Sept. 20, 2025 / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Flagship Stations

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.

SiriusXM

SiriusXM Channel 392 or on the SiriusXM App

MS
Michigan State's Jordan Hall, left, celebrates with Malcolm Bell after Bell's sack against Penn State during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sidelines)

Broadcast Hosts: Dalton ShetlerWill Tieman

Radio Info - Hawkeye Radio Network

Mark Gronowsk
Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Flagship Stations

Des Moines: 1040 WHO

Cedar Rapids: 600 WMT AM

SiriusXM Radio

SiriusXM Channels 160 or 195

Announcers: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play); Pat Angerer (analyst); Rob Brooks (sideline)

Series History

Michigan State, Iow
Michigan State's Kay'ron Lynch-Adams runs for a gain against Iowa during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa leads the all-time series against Michigan State, 25-23-3. That does not exclude the now-vacated 32-20 win the Spartans had over the Hawkeyes last season that has since been vacated by MSU.

This will be the Spartans' first visit to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City since 2023, when Iowa surged in the fourth quarter to beat MSU, 26-16. Michigan State's all-time record in Iowa City is 10-15-1. The Spartans have lost their last two games at Kinnick, with the last win being a 26-14 victory in 2013.

Saturday will also be the 19th time that Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz will face the Spartans during his 27-year career at Iowa. Ferentz became the Big Ten's all-time winningest coach earlier this season and has a 9-9 record against MSU.

This season, Ferentz's Hawkeyes have played pretty much as expected, beating the teams they should beat and losing to the best teams they've faced. Iowa is 6-0 against unranked opponents and 0-4 against ranked teams. The Hawkeyes dropped outside of the College Football Playoff rankings after their latest loss to now-No. 15 USC, but are ranked to the equivalent of No. 31 in the AP Poll. Regardless, Iowa is just one win away from sealing its 13th consecutive season with a winning record.

Michigan State, Iow
Sep 30, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; The line of scrimmage between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

