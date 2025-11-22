How to Watch, Listen to Michigan State Football against Iowa
Michigan State (3-7 overall, 0-7 Big Ten) is playing its final road game of the season against Iowa (6-4, 4-3) on Saturday. The Spartans are trying to snap their long, seven-game losing streak, while the Hawkeyes are also trying to snap a more modest, two-game losing streak.
Here are all the details fans need to be able to either watch the game on television or listen to it over the radio:
TV Details
Kickoff: 3:35 p.m. ET (2:35 p.m. CT)
Channel: FS1
Streaming: FOX Sports App
Announcers: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (analyst)
Radio Info
Flagship Stations
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
SiriusXM
SiriusXM Channel 392 or on the SiriusXM App
Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play); Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst); Tre Mosley (sidelines)
Broadcast Hosts: Dalton Shetler, Will Tieman
Radio Info - Hawkeye Radio Network
Flagship Stations
Des Moines: 1040 WHO
Cedar Rapids: 600 WMT AM
SiriusXM Radio
SiriusXM Channels 160 or 195
Announcers: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play); Pat Angerer (analyst); Rob Brooks (sideline)
Series History
Iowa leads the all-time series against Michigan State, 25-23-3. That does not exclude the now-vacated 32-20 win the Spartans had over the Hawkeyes last season that has since been vacated by MSU.
This will be the Spartans' first visit to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City since 2023, when Iowa surged in the fourth quarter to beat MSU, 26-16. Michigan State's all-time record in Iowa City is 10-15-1. The Spartans have lost their last two games at Kinnick, with the last win being a 26-14 victory in 2013.
Saturday will also be the 19th time that Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz will face the Spartans during his 27-year career at Iowa. Ferentz became the Big Ten's all-time winningest coach earlier this season and has a 9-9 record against MSU.
This season, Ferentz's Hawkeyes have played pretty much as expected, beating the teams they should beat and losing to the best teams they've faced. Iowa is 6-0 against unranked opponents and 0-4 against ranked teams. The Hawkeyes dropped outside of the College Football Playoff rankings after their latest loss to now-No. 15 USC, but are ranked to the equivalent of No. 31 in the AP Poll. Regardless, Iowa is just one win away from sealing its 13th consecutive season with a winning record.
