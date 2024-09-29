Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith on QB Aidan Chiles' Growth
After starting the season with three consecutive wins, Michigan State has lost two games in a row.
What has been evident in the season's first five games is that the Spartans are heavily dependent upon the success of quarterback Aidan Chiles. While every offense’s success largely depends on their quarterback, this is especially true for a young, new-look Michigan State team.
Through the season’s first five games, Chiles has struggled at times, like he did against Florida Atlantic. He has had high points, such as leading Michigan State to a road win over Maryland in the team’s Big Ten opener. In that game, Chiles threw for over 350 yards in a Spartans victory and showed his potential.
However, against Ohio State, Chiles looked more like the quarterback who struggled against Florida Atlantic than the quarterback who guided the Spartans to a comeback win over Maryland.
Still, Chiles did all he could to help keep Michigan State competitive against Ohio State.
"I thought he was throwing the ball really well in the first half, seeing it, the protection was there,” said Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith after the game. “We were down a guy or two on the O-line. I thought those guys were holding up for him. Guys were making some plays catching, run after the catch.
“I mean [Jack] Velling's route, he's running an option route, he creases inside, that's a perfect throw, he continued down. Good by Ohio State, defender from behind puts it down. But overall, in the first half, we were, yeah, pleased with Aidan's play."
Smith noted that Chiles and the team are competitive players. In his first season as Michigan State’s head coach, Smith fully expects the team to have its fair share of highs and lows. He was encouraged by what he saw from Chiles and the rest of the team in a loss to one of the best teams in the country.
"He's competitive. The group is competitive,” Smith said. “Going to have some ups and downs, just like every player on this team, every coach. And be able to respond back, I thought he came in with a great mindset tonight."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.