Michigan State Coaching Staff Showing Faith in Chiles
The Michigan State Spartans could be on the cusp of a 3-0 record if they defeat the Prairie View A&M Panthers on Saturday.
The Spartans are 2-0 on the season after an upset road victory over the Maryland Terrapins, largely due to the stellar play of their sophomore quarterback, Aidan Chiles.
Chiles has thrown for 477 yards and three touchdowns through two games. He struggled in his first collegiate start but bounced back in a major way in his second.
While Chiles has had big moments, he has also made quite a few mistakes as a young quarterback. He has four interceptions through two games (it was five, but a scoring change turned one into a fumble).
Chiles just turned 19 this week, and there is a lot of pressure on him to deliver on the star status as he has been advertised. That pressure may be a factor in some of his turnovers.
However, Jonathan Smith, Brian Lindgren and the Spartans’ offensive staff have not lost faith in Chiles.
One of Chiles’ two interceptions against the Terrapins came after he did not reset his feet when moving in the pocket. He sailed a throw intended for Nick Marsh right into the hands of Glendon Miller.
After that, many coaches would have gone run-heavy or would not dial up many deep shots for their quarterback. Many coaches would want to play it safe to mitigate mistakes.
Not the Spartans’ staff.
Lindgren decided to keep letting Chiles rip it, and while that resulted in another interception, it also resulted in him throwing three big touchdowns in the game. One was a 77-yard strike to Marsh that tied the game.
The Michigan State staff believes in Chiles's star potential. Otherwise, they would not have continued to let him rip the ball downfield. But they have confidence in his arm talent and believe he will figure it out on the field rather than telling him to watch film the following week and correct it in the next game.
While Chiles may continue to make mistakes, this staff will not punish him for them. They will continue to let him work through his mistakes on the field and allow him to continue pushing the ball down the field.
And Chiles has a chance to reach his ceiling because of it.
