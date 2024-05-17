Michigan State Favorite to Land Transfer Cornerback Kobee Minor
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have had a successful week on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. Their success comes after weeks of shortcomings in both areas. The Spartans have secured multiple three-star athletes on the recruiting trail and a handful of talented athletes in the transfer portal.
As the Spartans look to build upon their good fortune, they are now expected to have more coming their way via the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Michigan State is expected to be the frontrunner to sign a significant commitment from a Big Ten transfer cornerback.
Michigan State has picked up a favorable 247Sports crystal ball prediction to receive a commitment from Indiana transfer cornerback Kobee Minor. The cornerback recently entered the transfer portal. He visited East Lansing earlier this week. He has one year of eligibility and is projected to sign with the Spartans soon.
Last season, Minor was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection who was initially expected to go to Alabama. However, Alabama went a different direction, forcing Minor to do so. Minor began his collegiate career with Texas Tech before moving to Indiana last offseason. While at Indiana, he played 11 games, registered nearly 30 tackles and recorded four passes defensed.
Coach Smith and the Spartans had a difficult start to the offseason, as the new coach has found himself playing catch-up on the recruiting trail. Michigan State saw many players enter the portal but has filled some of the voids created by those departures. It may take some time for the Spartans to rebuild, but for players looking for more playing time or a new opportunity, Michigan State is still a desirable football school for many.
As Coach Smith and his coaching staff begin the journey of returning Michigan State to its former football glory, they will have to continue using the transfer portal to their advantage. As unfortunate as the mass exodus of players was earlier this offseason, it did open up roster spots that many talented players from around the country would love to fill. It will be up to Coach Smith and his coaching staff to find those players and secure their commitment.
