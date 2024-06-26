Michigan State Football One of Leaders in Major Category in Upcoming Video Game
The EA Sports College Football 25 video game is less than a month away from its highly-anticipated release. EA
On Tuesday, EA Sports released the top 25 toughest places to play in the game. Michigan State's Spartan Stadium is listed at 22 out of 25 and is ranked seventh in the Big Ten. The only Big Ten teams ahead of Spartan Stadium are Ohio Stadium (4), Beaver Stadium (6), Camp Randall Stadium (7), Autzen Stadium (11), Michigan Stadium (16) and Kinnick Stadium (22).
EA Sports College Football 25 is set to release on July 19 on Playstation and Xbox. College football fans have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on a copy since the game was announced back in February 2021.
According to Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report, "College Football 25 is the first edition of the game since NCAA Football 14 and features real-life players thanks to name, image and likeness opportunities available for the current-day athletes."
Polacek wrote, “The toughest-stadiums-to-play rankings will be a highly anticipated feature in the upcoming game, as it will be far more difficult to walk into daunting environments and come away with wins in Dynasty mode or Road to Glory.”
Every college football stadium feels unique, as many have different traditions that make the game more entertaining than regular NFL games. Michigan State has the "Go Green, Go White" chants and the "stripe the stadium" event.
EA Sports College Football 25 should be a mega hit when copies hit the shelves next month. Playing as your favorite college football team has been on many Michigan State fans' minds, and now, they will have the opportunity to not only play as their favorite team but also play in one of the loudest stadiums in the country in video game style.
