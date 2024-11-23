Michigan State Holds Off Boilermakers Despite Offense's Lackluster Second Half
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Going into Friday night's contest against Purdue, all Michigan State needed was a win.
It did so, and no matter how it looked, the Spartans added a fifth victory to their resume and are now just a week away from being bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021.
The Boilermakers looked like they came out ready initially, marching down to the Spartans' 14-yard line in seven plays. Michigan State's defense bent but didn't break, however. On third-and-lone, Spartan graduate defensive back Angelo Grose sacked Purdue quarterback Hudson Card, earning Michigan State its first sack since Week 4.
Purdue settled for the 40-yard field goal and made it, taking an early 3-0 advantage.
Michigan State responded with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a 7-yard touchdown reception, making it a 7-3 game with just under 4 and a half minutes to go in the first quarter.
The Spartans' defense would feed off the momentum, holding Purdue to a three-and-out.
The offense then scored on yet another 11-play drive, though this time, Michigan State had to settle for a field goal after being stumped at the Boilermakers' 25-yard line. Spartan kicker Jonathan Kim made the 43-yarder, and the Spartans extended their lead to 10-3.
Michigan State then forced a long-coveted turnover, as Spartan graduate defensive tackle Quindarius Dunnigan forced a fumble that was recovered by fellow graduate defensive tackle Maverick Hansen. It was Michigan State's first takeaway since its win over Iowa in Week 8, which had also happened to be its last victory.
The Spartans capitalized, as an eight-play drive would conclude with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Spartan senior running back Nate Carter. They took a 17-3 lead with less than 8 minutes to go in the first half.
Purdue responded with a lengthy drive, one that included a fourth-down conversion. It marched all the way down to Michigan State's 12-yard line before having to settle for the 30-yard field goal attempt. But Spartan graduate defensive lineman Ru'Quan Buckley blocked the attempt.
Michigan State's offense would start with the ball on their own 16-yard line. It made the most of the opportunity yet again, putting together a 10-play, 84-yard drive that finished with another touchdown from Carter, this time scored on a 20-yard reception.
The Spartans would take a 24-3 lead into halftime.
After scoring 17 points in the second quarter, the Spartans went scoreless in the third, having to punt on both of their possessions. In fact, they punted five straight times after the break.
Meanwhile, Purdue was able to score back-to-back touchdowns on its first two possessions of the second half, making it just a one-possession game just over a minute into the fourth quarter.
But while Michigan State's offense went stagnant, its defense finally locked in in the fourth, finally holding Purdue to its first punt of the half. The Boilermakers' defensive success continued, though and would force its first three-and-out of the contest with less than 10 minutes remaining in the contest.
It seemed Purdue's offense had started to find its rhythm again on its next possession, as quarterback Hudson Card found wide receiver Jahmel Edrine for a deep 27-yard reception. But on the very next play, all momentum shifted back in Michigan State's favor, as fifth-year Spartan senior linebacker Cal Haladay tipped a pass that was picked off by redshirt senior linebacker Jordan Turner.
But yet again, the Spartans' offense couldn't build off it.
Finally, as the clock dwindled and the Boilermakers searched for their game-tying drive late, Michigan State was able to get a third-down stop, after giving up three third-down conversions in the second half. It then made the all-important fourth-down stop, getting the ball back with just over 3 minutes left.
It took a bit, but after a crucial third- and fourth-down conversion, the Spartans would finally be able to get into victory formation.
Michigan State gets its fifth win of the season and will be looking for just one more as it strives for a bowl game. Its final game will be next Saturday against Rutgers. It is set for 3:30 p.m. at Spartan Stadium.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.