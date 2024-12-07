Michigan State Insider Podcast on the Loss of Demetrice Martin
In this latest episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider podcast, our recruiting beat writer Michael France and Sports Illustrated host Claudette Montana discuss the departure of Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, who left just before Wednesday's National Signing Day.
You can watch the episode below:
Martin was a Michigan State alum, playing under George Perles in the 1990s, and he joined this staff under Coach Jonathan Smith from Oregon. There is much to speculate about in regard to the departure.
It was a lateral move, for all intents and purposes, and his alumni status and the fact that this staff was so unified in the concerted effort to rebuild the Michigan State football program from the ground up makes it strange that he would jump ship after just one season.
Smith spoke about it during his weekly presser.
"It's unsettling when a position coach leaves," Smith said on Wednesday. "I'm thinking more about the current roster than maybe the recruiting side, but [Michigan State safeties coach Blue Adams] is a connector, he connects with guys not just in the secondary but throughout the team. He's been vitally important and I'm really defensive backs [signees] ... he was huge in recruiting those guys."
Adams' role in preserving the defensive back commits just days before signing day with a noticeably shaken program that lost a coach and finished 5-7 is a testament to his prowess on the recruiting trail.
Nonetheless, it will hurt to not have one of the staff's best recruiters and developers of talent in Martin. With him went one of the best defensive backs in the class, high three-star LaRue Zamorano III.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
