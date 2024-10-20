Michigan State Made Good Use of Bye Week, Stun Iowa at Home
Michigan State had the last week off to analyze its strengths and weaknesses.
The bye week also gave the Spartans extra time to prepare for Iowa, which had won three of its last four games. Coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans knew they needed to improve on offense, and they did so against Iowa, registering nearly 500 yards of offense.
“We try to grow and improve by finishing in the red zone, and in the second half, getting touchdowns was huge. Those guys kept chipping away. And really, the balance was what I was really pleased with. Throwing it, and then running it, and being able to move the ball in both facets.
Smith credited quarterback Aidan Chiles with having a productive game against the Hawkeyes. After turning the ball over at an alarming rate over the first half of the season, Chiles returned from the bye week with a renewed focus on protecting the football. Smith
“Besides the one, again, a third down and longer where they disguised, and he moved his feet, besides that one, pretty good,” Smith said after the game. “He got the intentional grounding; we were trying to throw a screen, and he threw it in the dirt instead of out of bounds.
“But outside of that, I thought he was lights out and recognized some coverages. I think it was like second and 19, and he's getting (Nick) Marsh on the sideline. He did a great job manipulating the corner, who was in a cloud picture, going low to high. He played, in my mind, his best complete game tonight.”
Smith believes the team’s win over Iowa was the best win of the season. Overall, Smith said the win over Iowa was the best all-around performance the Spartans have had during his brief tenure.
“By far the best across the board,” Smith said. “I look at the six, whatever we've played now, seven games. It was complementary on both sides: getting some stops, possessing. I'd love to finish with more touchdowns, but again, credit to Iowa.
“Then you look at the special teams side. I mean, I know Jonathan Kim. Look at all those numbers, but these guys were good. We had some issues on kickoff coverage that we've got to get better at, but all three phases, I thought, complemented each other tonight really well.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.