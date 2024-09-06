Michigan State Offense Looking to Take Different Approach Against Maryland
Michigan State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren knows Maryland’s defense will be a challenge for a Michigan State offense that struggled last week.
Lindgren said earlier this week that while he and the team know Maryland’s defense is difficult to play against, the players are excited for the task.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Lindgren said. “I’ve been watching these guys on film. They are physical. They have got a lot of guys that have played a lot of football. They give you a lot of looks in the secondary. So, it will be a major challenge for us, going on the road. I think our guys are excited right now. Completely, the focus for us [has been] to put together a good week of practice and build confidence that way, and the way we perform in practice. Then, go out and cut it loose."
Lindgren took responsibility for the offense’s disappointing play against Florida Atlantic in the team’s home opener, saying he and the offense approached the game conservatively. However, he said he and Michigan State’s coaching staff challenged the team to have a productive week of practice in preparation for their first Big Ten matchup against Maryland and trust themselves on game day.
Lindgren wants the offense to play freely instead of playing conservatively.
“I felt like -- I don’t want to say play scared -- but [we] played almost not to lose [against Florida Atlantic], Lindgren said. “[We were], I felt, a little tight in that first game. [We] challenged our guys to have a great week of practice. Trust your preparation. Then cut it loose on Saturday and have fun. Let it ride.”
Michigan State’s offense undoubtedly has room to grow. It must take mental and physical strides before taking the field against a Maryland team that won impressively last week in a 46-point victory over Connecticut.
Michigan State’s defense played well last week and may do so again on Saturday. However, it will need the offense to score points or at least have a strong ground game to keep the ball away from Maryland’s efficient offense. Michigan State’s offense having a bounce-back game on the road will be its best chance of beating Maryland.
