Michigan State OL Coach Jim Michalczik on His Group's Progress
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith is nearing his first regular season game as the team’s head coach after an eventful offseason.
Including Coach Smith and his coaching staff, Michigan State made numerous changes to its football program this offseason, from the coaching staff to the roster itself. Fall camp presents Michigan State with the chance to develop its players and continue installing a new offensive scheme.
Michigan State secured one of the best transfer portal classes in the country this offseason. Many of the new additions in Michigan State’s transfer portal class and its recruiting class for this season are along the offensive line.
Michigan State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik analyzed the unit’s progression over the offseason following the team’s scrimmage. Michalczik believes that while the unit has come a long way, they still have plenty of work to do before the team’s first game of the season against Florida Atlantic.
“We’ve come a long way since April,” Michalczik told reporters on Thursday. “It’s good. I think learning the offense, learning the system, that part of it, we’re so much farther ahead. Now, we have to get really good at it. I think that’s our challenge going forward. I’m happy with the guys that are here. I like them. I think they are competitive. I think they work hard, and I think thats a big starter.
Michalczik noted the fact that Michigan State has players with various experience levels, but Michigan State’s coaching staff plans to continue coaching at a fast pace, as they have much work to do in a short period of time.
“Obviously, when you’re in a fall camp, you have different guys at different levels,"
Michalczik said. "Some guys have played and done some things. The freshmen, to be honest, they have to catch up. We’re not going to go at their speed. We’ve got to go at a speed to win. I’m kind of happy with that.
“Fundamentally, we’ve got to keep working on some things," Michalczik said. "Pushing through things, the mental part of it, the competitive part of it. I think every day, we’ve gotten better, but we are still not where we want to be. I don’t know if I’m ever happy, but we’re still not where we want to be.”
