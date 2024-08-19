Michigan State OL Luke Newman Excited to Learn New Position
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith secured one of the better transfer portal classes in college football this offseason mainly because he was able to gain commitments from players of all talent levels. Offensive lineman Luke Newman was one of those players.
Newman’s transfer to Michigan State and the Big Ten has led to a position change for the talented offensive lineman. With the increase in size and talent in the Big Ten, he expected to switch to the interior of the offensive line and is excited to learn a new position. After playing 38 games as an offensive tackle while at Holy Cross, he has switched to the guard position this offseason.
Newman said his switch to the interior of the offensive line was a mutual decision between him and Michigan State’s coaching staff.
“I think it was very mutual,” he said. “I always envisioned myself being an interior guy, even at Holy Cross. When they decided to keep me out at tackle, obviously, no complaints about that. It was a position I was used to, accustomed to.”
Smith has paid close attention to the team’s offensive and defensive lines in his coaching and recruiting practices. He has brought in multiple talented players such as Newman, and started the process of developing a strong offensive line for the future. Newman is excited to be a part of that process and said he has already learned a lot of new things since switching positions earlier this offseason.
Still, Newman also clarified that he has a lot of work left to do.
“Making this decision to come here, I figured at this level, I’d be playing more center [or] guard,” Newman said. “More on the interior. Its very exciting to be learning a new position. There's certainly a lot of ways that guard is different than tackle, and not in ways that I expected, but also a lot of similarities that I also did not expect. So, it's really just a learning process for me. Three weeks in, I would say I have learned a whole lot, and [I have] a lot more work to do.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.