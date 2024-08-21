Michigan State Plans to Rebuild Defense, Starting Up Front
Michigan State kicks its season off in just over one week and continues to prepare to play one of the most challenging schedules in the country.
Coach Jonathan Smith aims to turn Michigan State’s football program around, starting with a productive 2023-24 season. With Michigan State’s first game of the season just days away, Smith and his coaching staff are still evaluating the team’s roster.
Michigan State is still putting the pieces together. The Spartans experienced more roster turnover this offseason than nearly any other college football program. Earlier this offseason, Michigan State lost almost 20 scholarship players to the transfer portal but also added just as many new players from the transfer portal.
Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi noted that while Michigan State had significant roster turnover, the coaching staff ensured Michigan State brought in the players they felt were the best fit for the program moving forward. Rossi believes Michigan State brought in talented players with experience that has the potential to make an immediate impact this upcoming season.
“You get turnover,” Rossi said. “There is a change in the program. People have an opportunity to make a decision on where they want to go and we wish people well. The guys we had–great. The guys we needed to add, lets go get them. Let's make sure we’re getting the right people, who are going to fit us and fit our culture. I thought we did a good job with that. I think we have some guys that we traded out. We brought in some guys with some years [of experience]. Some of the guys in the last year, but a couple of them have some years, and then we go to work coaching them.
“I think having been in the league for a long time, you kind of got to build the thing up from the [defensive] line out. If you are not able to stop the run in the Big Ten, it is going to be a challenge. No matter how athletic you are. So we’ve got to make sure we have guys that can go in there and do that.”
