Michigan State RBs Coach Keith Bhonapha on Spartans' Backfield
Michigan State is expected to have one of the best running backs in the Big Ten this upcoming season, Nate Carter.
Running Backs Coach Keith Bhonapha believes Carter is one of the most prepared running backs he has ever been around.
“I think one thing you’re going to get with Nate [Carter] is the consistency of how he comes to work every day, the way he attacks the in-between time,” Bhonapha said last week. “When it’s time to watch film, when its time to take care of his body and maintenance. I think when it comes to being a conscientious player, he’s probably one of the top that I’ve been around in my coaching career.”
While Carter will likely receive most of Michigan State’s carries this upcoming season after having the best season of his collegiate career last season, Bhonapha notes that running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams is also a talented back. Lynch-Adams transferred to Michigan State after two seasons at Massachusetts and Rutgers.
Lynch-Adams was one of the many players Michigan State signed from the transfer portal, which helped Michigan State secure one of the top transfer portal classes in the country. Bhonapha believes Lynch-Adams has similarities, but Lynch-Adams has some catching up to do after joining Michigan State after the team’s spring game.
“I think when it comes to Kay’Ron, he has a lot of those attributes as well, but for him, he’s kind of playing catch-up, just not being here during spring ball and being a couple of months behind," Bhonapha said. "Similarities: they both are very agile; you think about the change of direction. I’m always preaching to these guys about transitions. They both have that innate ability to make guys miss in space.
“I think both of those guys are really tough. They are not huge, big guys they are hard tackle, and they usually fall forward. They know how to make guys miss. Those are the things you want. I just talked about pass protection. I like the fact that both of these guys aren't afraid to put their hands on guys and stand in there, whether it's a linebacker or a DB coming.”
Michigan State will depend on Carter more and Lynch-Adams at some point during the upcoming season. Luckily for Coach Smith, they have multiple backs on which they can rely.
